Updated Fri., June 20, 2025 at 2:42 p.m.

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10:40 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: MillerTech Battery 200 FS2

1:30 p.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (first practice) FS2

2 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: MillerTech Battery 200 FS1

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs Root

4:05 p.m.: Detroit at Tampa Bay or Bal. at N.Y. Yankees MLB

7:15 p.m.: Wash. at L.A. Dodgers or Boston at San Fran. MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Connecticut Ion

7 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas Ion

Combat Sports, MMA

5:30 p.m.: PFF: Bantamweight ESPN

Equestrian, Horse racing

6 a.m.: Royal Ascot NBC

Football

2:40 a.m.: AFL: Geelong at Brisbane FS2

11:15 p.m.: AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney FS1

Golf

8 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf

3 p.m.: Women’s PGA Championship Golf

Soccer, men

11 a.m.: Club World Cup: Chelsea vs. Flamengo TNT / TRUTV

4 p.m.: USLC: Colorado at Lexington ESPN2

4:45 p.m.: Gold Cup: Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica FS1

6 p.m.: Club World Cup: Boca Juniors vs. Bayern Munich TBS

7 p.m.: Gold Cup: Panama vs. Guatemala FS1

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: MotoGP: Italian Grand Prix (sprint race) FS1

7 a.m.: Indy NXT: Road America Grand Prix (second practice) FS1

8 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (second practice) FS1

10:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Road America Grand Prix (qualification) FS1

11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (qualifying) FS1

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Sci Aps 200 KSKN

Baseball, College World Series

4 p.m.: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana State ESPN

Baseball, MLB

9:10 a.m.: Detroit at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees MLB

11 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Root / MLB

1:05 p.m.: Texas at Pittsburgh FS1

4 p.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees or Detroit at Tampa Bay MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Fox 28

7:05 p.m.: Cleveland at Athletics MLB

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Phoenix at Chicago ABC

5 p.m.: Los Angeles at Minnesota NBA

Combat sports

9 a.m.: UFC Fight Night: Rountree vs. Hill ESPN

Noon: UFC Fight Night: Rountree vs. Hill ABC

Football, CFL

1 p.m.: Ottawa at Calgary CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Winnipeg at BC CBS Sports

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf

11 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC

Noon: Senior: Companies Championship Golf

Lacrosse, PLL

1 p.m.: New York at Philadelphia ESPN

4 p.m.: Boston at Maryland ESPN2

Rugby, MLR

10 a.m.: Chicago at New England ESPN2

6 p.m.: Houston at Utah ESPN2

Soccer, men

1 p.m.: USLC: Detroit at Miami KSKN

4 p.m.: USL1: Spokane at Richmond ESPN+

4 p.m.: Gold Cup: Canada vs. Curacao FS1

6 p.m.: Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. River Plate TBS

7 p.m.: Gold Cup: El Salvador vs. Honduras FS1

Soccer, NWSL

4:30 p.m.: Bay at Gotham Ion

7 p.m.: Chicago at Portland Ion

Volleyball, Nations League

7:30 a.m.: United States vs. Netherlands CBS Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: MotoGP: Italian Grand Prix FS1

7 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (warm up) FS1

8 a.m.: Indy NXT: Road America Grand Prix FS1

10:30 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America KSKN / Fox 28

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Great American Getaway 400 Prime

Baseball, College World Series

11:30 a.m.: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana State ABC

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Texas at Pittsburgh or Atlanta at Miami MLB

11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs Root

1:05 p.m.: Boston at San Fran. or Kansas City at San Diego MLB

4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia ESPN

Basketball, 3-on-3

10 a.m.: BIG3 CBS

Basketball, NBA Finals

5 p.m.: Indiana at Oklahoma City ABC

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Indiana at Las Vegas ESPN

4 p.m.: New York at Seattle ABC

Equestrian, Horse Racing

6 a.m.: Royal Ascot NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS

Noon: Women’s PGA Championship NBC

Noon: Senior: Companies Championship Golf

Soccer, men

Noon: Club World Cup: Pachuca vs. Real Madrid TNT / TRUTV

4 p.m.: Gold Cup: Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad Tobago FS1

4 p.m.: Gold Cup: Haiti at United States Fox 28

6 p.m.: Club World Cup: Al-Ain vs. Manchester City TNT / TRUTV

7 p.m.: Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Mexico FS1

7 p.m.: Gold Cup: Suriname vs. Dominican Republic FS2

Soccer, NWSL

7 p.m.: Washington at San Diego CBS Sports

Volleyball, nations league

7:30 a.m.: United States vs. France CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change