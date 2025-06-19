On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10:40 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: MillerTech Battery 200 FS2
1:30 p.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (first practice) FS2
2 p.m.: NASCAR Truck: MillerTech Battery 200 FS1
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs Root
4:05 p.m.: Detroit at Tampa Bay or Bal. at N.Y. Yankees MLB
7:15 p.m.: Wash. at L.A. Dodgers or Boston at San Fran. MLB
Basketball, WNBA
4:30 p.m.: Dallas at Connecticut Ion
7 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas Ion
Combat Sports, MMA
5:30 p.m.: PFF: Bantamweight ESPN
Equestrian, Horse racing
6 a.m.: Royal Ascot NBC
Football
2:40 a.m.: AFL: Geelong at Brisbane FS2
11:15 p.m.: AFL: Port Adelaide at Sydney FS1
Golf
8 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf
3 p.m.: Women’s PGA Championship Golf
Soccer, men
11 a.m.: Club World Cup: Chelsea vs. Flamengo TNT / TRUTV
4 p.m.: USLC: Colorado at Lexington ESPN2
4:45 p.m.: Gold Cup: Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica FS1
6 p.m.: Club World Cup: Boca Juniors vs. Bayern Munich TBS
7 p.m.: Gold Cup: Panama vs. Guatemala FS1
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: MotoGP: Italian Grand Prix (sprint race) FS1
7 a.m.: Indy NXT: Road America Grand Prix (second practice) FS1
8 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (second practice) FS1
10:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Road America Grand Prix (qualification) FS1
11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (qualifying) FS1
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Sci Aps 200 KSKN
Baseball, College World Series
4 p.m.: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana State ESPN
Baseball, MLB
9:10 a.m.: Detroit at Tampa Bay OR Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Root / MLB
1:05 p.m.: Texas at Pittsburgh FS1
4 p.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees or Detroit at Tampa Bay MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Fox 28
7:05 p.m.: Cleveland at Athletics MLB
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Phoenix at Chicago ABC
5 p.m.: Los Angeles at Minnesota NBA
Combat sports
9 a.m.: UFC Fight Night: Rountree vs. Hill ESPN
Noon: UFC Fight Night: Rountree vs. Hill ABC
Football, CFL
1 p.m.: Ottawa at Calgary CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Winnipeg at BC CBS Sports
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf
11 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
Noon: Senior: Companies Championship Golf
Lacrosse, PLL
1 p.m.: New York at Philadelphia ESPN
4 p.m.: Boston at Maryland ESPN2
Rugby, MLR
10 a.m.: Chicago at New England ESPN2
6 p.m.: Houston at Utah ESPN2
Soccer, men
1 p.m.: USLC: Detroit at Miami KSKN
4 p.m.: USL1: Spokane at Richmond ESPN+
4 p.m.: Gold Cup: Canada vs. Curacao FS1
6 p.m.: Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. River Plate TBS
7 p.m.: Gold Cup: El Salvador vs. Honduras FS1
Soccer, NWSL
4:30 p.m.: Bay at Gotham Ion
7 p.m.: Chicago at Portland Ion
Volleyball, Nations League
7:30 a.m.: United States vs. Netherlands CBS Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: MotoGP: Italian Grand Prix FS1
7 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (warm up) FS1
8 a.m.: Indy NXT: Road America Grand Prix FS1
10:30 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America KSKN / Fox 28
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Great American Getaway 400 Prime
Baseball, College World Series
11:30 a.m.: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana State ABC
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Texas at Pittsburgh or Atlanta at Miami MLB
11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs Root
1:05 p.m.: Boston at San Fran. or Kansas City at San Diego MLB
4:10 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia ESPN
Basketball, 3-on-3
10 a.m.: BIG3 CBS
Basketball, NBA Finals
5 p.m.: Indiana at Oklahoma City ABC
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Indiana at Las Vegas ESPN
4 p.m.: New York at Seattle ABC
Equestrian, Horse Racing
6 a.m.: Royal Ascot NBC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: Travelers Championship CBS
Noon: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
Noon: Senior: Companies Championship Golf
Soccer, men
Noon: Club World Cup: Pachuca vs. Real Madrid TNT / TRUTV
4 p.m.: Gold Cup: Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad Tobago FS1
4 p.m.: Gold Cup: Haiti at United States Fox 28
6 p.m.: Club World Cup: Al-Ain vs. Manchester City TNT / TRUTV
7 p.m.: Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Mexico FS1
7 p.m.: Gold Cup: Suriname vs. Dominican Republic FS2
Soccer, NWSL
7 p.m.: Washington at San Diego CBS Sports
Volleyball, nations league
7:30 a.m.: United States vs. France CBS Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
