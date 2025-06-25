WSU secures commitment from OL Beckett Schreiber, bringing class of 2026 to 18 members

PULLMAN – Washington State is adding some beef to its front lines.

On Wednesday, the Cougars earned a commitment from class of 2026 offensive lineman Beckett Schreiber, who announced his decision on social media. A Wisconsin native, Schreiber’s only offer came from WSU.

Schreiber, who does not have a star rating on recruiting services, is listed at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, bringing size to the Cougars’ front five.

A relatively anonymous prospect out of Vel Phillips Memorial High in Madison, Wisconsin, Schreiber is the second offensive lineman in the Cougars’ class of 2026, joining Seattle native Kingston Fotualii, who goes to O’Dea High.

Schreiber’s commitment makes 18 in the Cougars’ class of 2026, which has reeled in 12 players in June alone.

Rare are the prospects who commit to WSU with the Cougars as their only offer.

Schreiber is the first such player since class of 2025 signee Malijah Tucker, a defensive lineman out of Tumwater, Washington.

It appears that with Schreiber, WSU coaches are banking on his size and tools, hoping to maximize his potential .

The Cougars’ updated class of 2026:

• Three-star QB Hudson Kurland (Lake Oswego, Lake Oswego, Oregon).

• Three-star edge JaVon Joseph (Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, California).

• Three-star WR Hudson Lewis (Timberline, Boise).

• Wide receiver Maurice Purify II (Westside, Omaha, Nebraska).

• Three-star S Matthew McClain (Prestonwood Christian, Plano, Texas).

• Three-star TE Luke Galer (Del Oro, Loomis, California).

• OL Beckett Schreiber (Memorial, Madison, Wisconsin).

• Three-star LB Josh Faraimo (Cathedral Catholic, San Diego).

• Three-star TE Drew Byrd (Rocky Mountain, Meridian, Idaho).

• Three-star safety Kaden Olson (Northwest, Justin, Texas).

• Three-star cornerback Kameron Hurst (Lift For Life, St. Louis).

• Edge Jacob Lopez-Veasey (San Antonio).

• RB Gabriel Wilson (Cypress Falls, Houston).

• Three-star edge Tyler Burnstein (Liberty, Peoria, Arizona).

• Three-star S Bradley Esser (Harrisburg, Harrisburg, South Dakota).

• Three-star OL Kington Fotualii (O’Dea, Seattle).

• Three-star DL Jake Jones (Campo Verde, Gilbert, Arizona).

• Three-star ATH Landon Kalsbeck (Dakota Ridge, Littleton, Colorado).