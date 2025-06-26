Vile and the Violators to rock the Knit

From staff reports

Alternative rocker and Americana artist Kurt Vile is rolling into Spokane with his band the Violators.

The former lead guitarist of the War on Drugs left to establish his own solo career, which he has done handily with nine studio albums and an array of EPs.

Vile is known for his singer-songwriter and guitar skills, but the multi-instrumentalist can also play the keys, trumpet, harmonica and banjo. He is also a producer, often producing his own work and the music of other artists like Dinosaur Jr.

A few of Vile’s most popular tracks include “Pretty Pimpin,” “Walkin on a Pretty Day,” “One Trick Ponies” and “Over Everything,” featuring Courtney Barnett.

Vile’s most recent release is a 2023 EP, “Back to Moon Beach.” Although the nine-track project is 52 minutes long (longer than many full-length records), Vile marketed the project as an EP.

Vile and the Violators will be performing at the Knitting Factory at 8 p.m. Saturday (doors open at 7) and will be joined by Seattle folk singer-songwriter Dean Johnson. Tickets for the all-ages show, starting at $45.10, can be purchased through the venue website.