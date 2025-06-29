The Dirt: $16.7 million project planned for Grandview/Thorpe area

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Seven buildings totaling 168 units of apartment housing is part of a project being pursued by developers, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

Located on 11 acres of property with an unassigned address, the project is behind the stretch of homes that run along the west side of South Canyon Woods Lane off U.S. Highway 195 in the Latah Valley. The project, called the Canyon Bluff Apartments, shares a name with an apartment complex just south of its location.

The existing complex is owned and operated by Horowitz Group, a real estate firm based in North Beach, California.

The prospective development is being developed by Meng and Touha Tseng.

The entirety of the site falls within an area that was put under a housing moratorium in May of last year.

The second in two years, the moratorium was implemented by policymakers because the area’s infrastructure is lagging behind its growing population. The situation is concerning for residents in the event they were forced to evacuate during a fire, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

Plans for the new Canyon Bluff Apartments were submitted as part of the pre-development process during which developers can hear feedback from city building officials before construction permits are applied for.

Details regarding the project are minimal.

More than 250 parking spots and 43 garages are part of the project. The height of the buildings and the makeup of its units were not disclosed.

The only access to the complex will be via Canyon Woods Lane. The Tsengs purchased the three properties, including a narrow stretch of land connected to Canyon Woods Lane, in 2005 for $1.625 million, according to Spokane County property records.

The estimated cost of construction is $16.7 million.

The plans were submitted by the contracted designer of the project, Todd Whipple, president and senior designer of Whipple Consulting Engineers, a firm based in Spokane Valley.

Whipple said the developers prefer anonymity until after the pre-development process is completed.

Developer with tax troubles has plans for James Motel

The James Motel, located near the Finch Arboretum, is planned to be converted into apartments.

According to plans submitted to the city of Spokane, the motel will offer 140 units of housing.

The project is similar to many in the Pacific Northwest pitched by Sean Keys, owner of Fortify Holdings.

In July of last year, the Oregonian reported Keys was one of the state’s largest tax delinquents with almost $1 million in unpaid personal taxes and $718,000 in property taxes. The Tri-Cities Herald reported in May of last year that Keys was delinquent on $160,000 in taxes in the area.

The Oregonian first reported on Keys in 2019 when he was involved in a federal criminal case that resulted in the imprisonment of his boss, Shayne Kniss, for falsely overcharging investors.

Keys, previously a real estate manager for Kniss, resolved his legal issues in the case.

According to the Tri-Cities Herald, Keys created Fortify Holdings in 2018 and began a buying spree of rundown hotels in the Pacific Northwest, including six in the Tri-Cities.

Fortify Holdings purchased the James Motel in 2020 for $3.18 million, according to Spokane County property records.

Earlier this month, plans were submitted that outlined a conversion project for the property – but it is not the first time.

Since being purchased by Keys, permits have been submitted and rescinded to convert the motel four separate times.

Additionally, in July 2021, city officials found that work was unlawfully being done to the property because Keys had not yet obtained the proper permits. Work was ordered to stop, according to city records.

As for the prospective conversion project, details are limited.

The permit application is for a building addition and a change of use from a motel into an apartment building. The estimated cost of the remodel is $3 million, according to the application.

Studio+ Architects, based in Spokane, designed the project.

No contractor has been named.

Fortify Holdings could not be reached by telephone or email. Contact Information for Keys could not be found.

Sunset Boulevard

gas station

A two-story gas station and convenience store is planned in the West Hills Neighborhood.

According to a construction permit application, the building is planned to be 10,000 square feet.

The permit was applied for by Dave Hothi, who said the neighborhood is in need of such a development.

“A new and modern gas station isn’t just about fuel; it’s about bringing life and convenience to an area that’s growing and changing,” Hothi said. “It’s a great opportunity to give the community something fresh, useful and built with their daily needs in mind.”

At 2950 W. Sunset Blvd., the currently vacant site is located at the northwest corner of Sunset Boulevard and Government Way.

Hothi said the location has been overlooked for too long.

“It’s positioned perfectly to serve both locals and travelers including West Plains residents, nearby industrial workers and those heading to or from the airport and even Spokane Falls Community College,” he said. “There’s a real need for updated services and a welcoming stop that reflects the progress happening here.”

Hothi said other projects at the property are likely including a quick service restaurant or coffee shop.

“For us, development isn’t just about buildings – it’s about impact,” he said. “We are motivated by the chance to create things that serve real people in real ways, and this corner of Government Way and Sunset Highway is exactly the kind of place that deserves attention and care.”

The estimated cost of construction is $1.5 million, application documents show.

Spokane-based Uptic Studios designed the project.