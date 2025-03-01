The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Auto racing

Midnight: MotoGP: Thailand Grand Prix FS1

7 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg FS1

9 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Denver at Boston ABC

4 p.m.: Oklahoma City at San Antonio ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix ESPN

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Charlotte at East Carolina ESPNU

9 a.m.: Florida Atlantic at South Florida ESPN2

10 a.m.: Kennesaw State at Liberty CBS Sports

10:30 a.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan State CBS

11 a.m.: Northern Iowa at Bradley ESPN2

11 a.m.: Princeton at Cornell ESPNU

Noon: Murray State at Belmont CBS Sports

12:45 p.m.: Illinois at Michigan CBS

1 p.m.: Memphis at UAB ESPN

4 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke ESPN

Sunday’s Radio HighlightsBaseball, MLB spring training

7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Colorado … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change.