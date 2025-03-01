On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Midnight: MotoGP: Thailand Grand Prix FS1
7 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg FS1
9 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Denver at Boston ABC
4 p.m.: Oklahoma City at San Antonio ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix ESPN
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Charlotte at East Carolina ESPNU
9 a.m.: Florida Atlantic at South Florida ESPN2
10 a.m.: Kennesaw State at Liberty CBS Sports
10:30 a.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan State CBS
11 a.m.: Northern Iowa at Bradley ESPN2
11 a.m.: Princeton at Cornell ESPNU
Noon: Murray State at Belmont CBS Sports
12:45 p.m.: Illinois at Michigan CBS
1 p.m.: Memphis at UAB ESPN
4 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke ESPN
Sunday’s Radio HighlightsBaseball, MLB spring training
7 p.m.: Seattle vs. Colorado … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change.