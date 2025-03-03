On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at St. Louis ESPN
5:05 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati MLB
Baseball, World Baseball Classic
10 a.m.: China at Brazil MLB
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Louisiana State at Kentucky ESPN2
4 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech ESPNU
4 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Duquesne CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Creighton at Seton Hall FS1
6 p.m.: Auburn at Texas A&M ESPN
6 p.m.: Brigham Young at Iowa State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Syracuse at Southern Methodist ESPNU
6 p.m.: New Mexico at Nevada CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Indiana at Oregon FS1
8 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona ESPN
8 p.m.: San Diego State at Nevada-Las Vegas CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at New York TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TNT
Golf
11:30 a.m.: College women: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf
4 p.m.: TGL: Jupiter Links GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC ESPN
Soccer, Champions League
Noon: Dortmund at Lille CBS Sports
All other games on Paramount+
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change