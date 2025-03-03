The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

10:05 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at St. Louis ESPN

5:05 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati MLB

Baseball, World Baseball Classic

10 a.m.: China at Brazil MLB

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Louisiana State at Kentucky ESPN2

4 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia Tech ESPNU

4 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at Duquesne CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Creighton at Seton Hall FS1

6 p.m.: Auburn at Texas A&M ESPN

6 p.m.: Brigham Young at Iowa State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Syracuse at Southern Methodist ESPNU

6 p.m.: New Mexico at Nevada CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Indiana at Oregon FS1

8 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona ESPN

8 p.m.: San Diego State at Nevada-Las Vegas CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at New York TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix TNT

Golf

11:30 a.m.: College women: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Golf

4 p.m.: TGL: Jupiter Links GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC ESPN

Soccer, Champions League

Noon: Dortmund at Lille CBS Sports

All other games on Paramount+

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change