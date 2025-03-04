State boys capsules: Three Greater Spokane League teams lead 10 area teams to state venues

Play begins at the state basketball venues in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane with Round-of-12 elimination games on Wednesday and quarterfinals on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the 10 boys teams from the Spokane area to reach the state venues this season.

4A–Tacoma Dome

(1) Gonzaga Prep Bulldogs (23-2, 9-0, GSL 4A/3A champ)

Coach: Matty McIntyre, 16th year. District: First; beat Richland 65-61. Regional: Beat (8) Puyallup 56-54.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 12:15 p.m. Last state appearance: 2024; did not place. State titles: 2011, ’18, ’19.

Key players: G Brogan Howell, sr. (14.5 ppg); G Hudson Floyd, sr. (12.9 ppg).

Outlook: Howell was GSL Defensive Player of the Year. Defense and toughness have been the Bullpups’ calling card while sharing the ball on offense.

Quote: “There are a handful of state title contenders in 4A and we are excited at the opportunity to compete with the best.” – McIntyre

3A–Tacoma Dome

(2) Mt. Spokane Wildcats (17-8, 7-2, GSL 4A/3A third)

Coach: David Wagenblast, 10th year. District: First; beat Central Valley 79-56. Regional: Lost to (7) Seattle Prep 61-47.

State matchup: Round of 12 vs (10) Monroe, Wednesday 5:30 p.m. Last state appearance: 2024; third. State titles: None.

Key players: F Jaden Ghoreishi, jr. (18.3 ppg, 8 rpg, 2 bpg); G Nalu Vargas, sr. (13.1 ppg, 3 apg).

Outlook: Eighth consecutive state appearance. The 6-foot-9 Ghoreishi was GSL 4A/3A MVP. Won the prestigious Curtis Holiday Tournament. Lost PG Lucas Dickau to leg injury with five games left in regular season.

Quote: “I am very proud of our team. They have faced adversity in the forms of injuries, sickness and a lack of experience. And through all of that they have progressively gotten better.” – Wagenblast

2A–Yakima Valley SunDome

(4) West Valley Eagles (20-4, 11-1, GSL 2A first)

Coach: Mike Hamilton, Second year. District: First; beat Pullman 55-48. Crossover: Beat Grandview 75-70. Regional: Lost to (5) Selah 71-47.

State matchup: Round of 12 vs (12) Franklin Pierce, Wednesday 12:15 p.m. Last state appearance: 2023; did not place. State titles: None.

Key players: G Will Busse, sr. (11.8 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 spg); G Nate Zettle, so. (14.7 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 spg); G Brandon Spunich, sr (7.6 ppg, 5 rpg).

Outlook: This team grew throughout the season with a tough nonleague schedule. Eagles own five wins against 4A/3A schools, including state qualifiers Central Valley and North Central.

Quote: “We will play selfless, play for each other and play together with the Millwood Mentality.” – Hamilton

2B–Arena

(2) Freeman Scotties (21-3, 9-1, NE 2B South first)

Coach: Kyle Olson, sixth year. District: First; beat Reardan 66-58. Regional: Beat (7) Adna 81-45.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 2:00 p.m. Last state appearance: 2024, fourth (1A). State titles: None.

Key players: G Tanner Goldsmith, sr. (17 ppg, 8 rpg); F Colton Wells, sr. (14 ppg, 9 rpg, 2 bpg); G Finn LaPointe, jr. (8 ppg, 5 rpg).

Outlook: Four starters 6-4 or bigger. Only losses this season came to Columbia (Burbank) and Colfax – both No. 1 in RPI at the time. Avenged Colfax loss in last regular-season game to capture top seed to districts.

Quote: “We must remain diligent in our willingness to prepare and true to our core values of playing for the success of our teammates above ourselves.” – Olson

(3) Reardan Screaming Eagles (25-2, 12-0, NE 2B North first)

Coach: Jacob Green, Second year. District: Second; lost to Freeman 66-58. Regional: Beat (6) Toledo 73-35.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 12:15 p.m. Last state appearance: 2008; did not place. Last state title: 1982.

Key players: F Jakari Singleton, sr. (15.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.3 spg); G Rysen Soliday, sr. (15.6 ppg. 4.8 rpg. 2 spg); G Maveric Sobotta so. (8.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.5 spg, 4.9 apg).

Outlook: Good size for the level – Singleton plays bigger than listed 6-foot-4. A disciplined group that can put up 80-plus against good opponents.

Quote: “It’s amazing what can be accomplished when no one cares who gets the credit. We need to stay locked in and do our jobs.” – Green

(4) Colfax Bulldogs (23-3, 9-1, NE 2B South second)

Coach: Reece Jenkin, 17th year. District: Third; beat Northwest Christian 58-46. Regional: Beat (5) Lake Roosevelt 70-49.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 9 a.m. Last state appearance: 2024; champion. Last state title: 2024.

Key players: 6-3 G Jayce Kelly, sr.; 6-5 G Adrik Jenkin, jr.; 6-6 G Ledger Kelly, sr.

Outlook: Defending state champ spent much of the season No. 1 or 2 in state RPI until late losses to Freeman, Reardan. Tremendous size. Lost five seniors from last year’s title winner.

Quote: “I’m blessed to coach a special group of kids who love to compete. We are playing well, and are excited for the opportunity.” – Jenkin

(8) Northwest Christian Crusaders (18-8, 10-2, NE 2B North second)

Coach: Aaron Spuler, seventh year. District: Fourth; lost to Colfax 58-46. Regional: Lost to (1) Columbia (Burbank) 89-75.

State matchup: Round-of-12 vs (9) Napavine, Wednesday 2 p.m. Last state appearance: 2024; sixth. Last state title: 2016.

Key players: PG Avidan West, sr. (24.2 ppg); F Caleb Grant, jr. (16.8 ppg).

Outlook: Extremely tough league and nonleague schedule. West is one of the most exciting players in the area regardless of size or classification.

Quote: “This team is an amazing group of young men who have worked all year to put together a great season.” – Spuler

1B–Arena

(1) Almira/Coulee-Hartline Warriors (23-1, 11-1, NE 1B South first)

Coach: Graham Grindy. District: First; beat Wellpinit 74-62. Crossover: Beat DeSales 61-50. Regional: Beat (8) Ocosta 36-34.

State matchup: Quarterfinal vs TBD, Thursday 5:30 p.m. Last state appearance: 2022; second. Last state title: 2012.

Key players: F Josh Booker, jr.; G Nolan Grindy, 8th; G Max Grindy, so.; G Caden Correia, jr.; G Carter Pitts, sr.

Outlook: Finished season No. 1 in RPI. Only loss came to Wellpinit on Dec. 14.

(9) Wellpinit (19-6, 11-1, NE 1B South second)

Coach: Billy Flett Sr. District: Second; lost to ACH 74-62. Crossover: Lost to Sunnyside Christian 63-54. Regional: Beat (17) Sound Christian 64-42.

State matchup: Round-of-12 vs (8) Ocosta, Wednesday 9 p.m. Last state appearance: 2024; first. Last state title: 2024.

Key players: G Adam Moyer, sr.; G Franky Wynne, sr; G Lyle Norman, fr.

Outlook: Two-time defending state champions lost three of past five games, including two to ACH.

(12) Garfield-Palouse Vikings (18-6, 14-0, SE 1B-Wheat first)

Coach: Nathan Holbrook, fourth year. District: Second; lost to DeSales 54-48. Crossover: Beat Valley Christian 57-42. Regional: Beat (13) Sunnyside Christian 61-48.

State matchup: Round-of-12 vs (5) Neah Bay, Wednesday 7:15 p.m. Last state appearance: 2020; did not place. Last state title: 2001.

Key players: P Landon Orr, sr.; G Bryce Pfaff, sr.; G Brendan Snekvik, sr.; G Kieran Snekvik, sr.; G Lane Collier, jr.; G Liam Cook, jr.

Outlook: Senior-heavy team drew tough assignment with Neah Bay (18-5) in loser-out round.

Quote: “This team is an amazing group of young men who have worked all year to put together a great season.” – Holbrook