New poll indicates abortion policy could affect employment decisions

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris Idaho Capital Sun

A state’s policies on reproductive issues, including abortion, are likely to affect where people decide to take a job or start a family, according to a poll released Monday, and no states with restrictive abortion policies had majority support from those polled.

The survey, commissioned by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, showed individuals in states with restricted abortion policies were concerned about abortion access and access to OB-GYNs, prenatal care and fertility treatment. The sample included 10,000 responses from an online survey conducted between Aug. 27 and Sept. 1 by Morning Consult. The Center for Reproductive Rights also participated in the study, according to a release.

A strong majority of those surveyed, 61%, said they were familiar with the reproductive health care policies where they live, including abortion, contraception and fertility treatments. The numbers were about the same between men and women, with slightly more men saying they weren’t too familiar.

Nationwide, states with abortion access had broad support from those surveyed for their policies. None of the 16 states with first trimester restrictions or near-total bans had majority support, with the lowest support coming from Idaho and Kentucky, which both hav ing near-total bans. Nearly one-third who live in states with bans said they strongly disagree with the state policy.

Worries about access to OB-GYNs were highest in Arizona, Texas and Florida (57%, 55% and 59%, respectively), where abortion access fights have been heated for the past two years. Florida has a six-week abortion ban. Arizonans passed an abortion-rights ballot initiative in November, but the state has an ongoing shortage of OB-GYNs, according to reports, and the 1864 ban that the Arizona Supreme Court said could be enforced in April 2024 led to a chaotic scene for health care until it was repealed a month later. Texas has a near-total abortion ban, and more than 46% of counties across the state are considered maternity care deserts, compared to the nationwide average of 32%.

About 40% of those surveyed said a lack of OB-GYN care or low access to prenatal care and contraception would make them less likely to accept a job that required relocation to a new state.

Among adults who plan to have children, 19% said they relocated to another state because of their state’s abortion restrictions, or know someone who did. A little less than half of respondents, 45%, said they were more likely to apply to a job with reproductive health care benefits, such as support for abortion or fertility treatments, but nearly 80% thought employers should offer paid parental leave, flexible hours for caregiving and paid caregiving leave. A little more than half also think companies should speak out on reproductive health care issues, including partnerships with lawmakers to help protect access.

Jamila Taylor, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, said the survey shows workers are not willing to trade their health and autonomy for a paycheck.

“Access to reproductive health care is a fundamental component of workplace equity, and businesses can no longer afford to ignore the impact of abortion restrictions on their workforce,” Taylor said in a press release. “Our report makes it clear that companies who fail to address these needs risk losing their competitive edge. To build a resilient workforce and thriving economy, it’s up to corporate leaders and lawmakers to take decisive action and make reproductive health care a top priority.”