10 under $10 for the weekend of March 7-March 13

1 The Lilac City Book Festival for Writers & Illustrators of Children’s Books – Whether you’re an aspiring writer, illustrator or experienced author, this event offers workshops, panel discussions and creative insights to help you grow your craft. The festival brings together local experts to inspire your storytelling journey. Register on the Spokane Public Library’s website to attend. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

2 Custer’s Spring Arts & Crafts Show – An arts and crafts vendor fair featuring over 150 artisans selling fine art, hand crafts and specialty foods. Friday-Sunday, times vary. Spokane County Fair & Expo Center. 404 N. Havana St. Admission: $8-10.

3 International Women’s Day March – Bring signs and march with others in support of women’s rights. 3 p.m. Saturday. B.A. Clark Park, 3922 N. Normandie St. Admission: Free.

4 ‘Two Views of Spokane’ – Featuring artwork by Melissa Dingfield and Megan Perkins portraying Spokane scenes in their own unique styles. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Through March 29. Pottery Place Plus, 203 N. Washington St. (509) 327-6920. Admission: Free.

5 ‘Outsider Art’ – Shows works from artists with disabilities from the Pacific Northwest that celebrate creativity while promoting inclusion and inspiring the community. Through March 31, with reception 5-7:30 p.m. March 7. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Chase Gallery, 808 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. (509) 625-6050. Admission: Free.

6 International Women’s Day Celebration – The International Rescue Committee in Spokane’s annual International Women’s Day to highlight the resilience, courage, talents and accomplishments of refugee and immigrant women in Spokane. 10 a.m. Friday. Central Downtown Library, 906 W. Main Ave. (509) 444-5336. Admission: Free.

7 Millwood: Theft, Fire & Celebration – Discover the people and singular events that punctuated everyday life in Millwood’s history. Explore the details of exciting happenings that have become part of the legend and lore of this historic small town. Adults. 3-4 p.m. Saturday. 4322 N. Argonne Road. Free. (509) 893-8260.

8 Model Train Spring Show – All scales of operating model railroads, railroad art, memorabilia, photos and videos. All scales of model trains and supplies. A portion of the proceeds will go to a local children’s charity. Free parking, food available. 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. Admission: $8.

9 ‘Decolonization in Action’ by Sarah Augustine – This presentation will focus on concrete actions a community can embody as they assume a posture of decolonization. Sarah Augustine is the executive director of the Coalition to Dismantle the Doctrine of Discovery. She has represented the interests of Indigenous partners at the United Nations, World Health Organization and other international actors. 7 p.m. Saturday. Westminster United Church of Christ, 411 S. Washington St. Admission: Free.

10 Surviving & Thriving: Aids, Politics, & Culture Exhibit – This exhibit, along with supplemented items from the Spokane Aids Network and library archives, tells the story of AIDS in the United States. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., through Saturday. Third floor of the Central Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.