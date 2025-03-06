Seven players from both Washington State, Eastern Washington to participate in combined pro day

PULLMAN – Seven former Washington State players are set to take part in Friday’s pro day.

In conjunction with Eastern Washington, the ex-Cougars participating in weight room testing before moving on to drills and timing are edge rusher Andrew Edson, kicker Dean Janikowski, defensive lineman Nusi Malani, tight end Cooper Mathers, safety Tanner Moku, offensive lineman Esa Pole and wide receiver Kyle Williams.

Eastern Washington will be represented by DL Matthew Brown, WR Efton Chism III, LB Adam Cohen, OL Wyatt Hansen, DL Jacob Newsom (Colville), LB Conner O’Farrell and DB Darrien Sampson

.

The only Cougar to receive a NFL combine invitation this year, Williams competed last week in Indianapolis, where he recorded a 40-yard dash of 4.40 seconds. That time was tied for No. 12 of all participants.

“Fifth-year senior with alignment versatility and home run potential,” wrote an NFL scout of Williams at the combine.

“Williams will never be tabbed as ‘sure-handed,’ but he can separate deep and create big plays, which could make the catch issues easier to swallow. He eliminates pursuit angles as a catch-and-run artist and gets respectful cushions, allowing for easy comeback throws.

“His lack of route-running fundamentals limit his tree, but that should be correctable with work. Williams’ subpar hands lower his floor, but teams looking to add a playmaker could have him queued up as a future WR3.”

Chism, one of the top receivers in EWU history, has the most NFL interest among Eagles prospects.

Pole was something of a surprise omission from the combine, considering his sterling 2024 season: zero sacks on nine pressures in pass-blocking, using his 6-foot-7 frame to keep former QB John Mateer clean in the pocket.

He – and the other Cougs who have exhausted their eligibility – will get a chance to make up for that on Friday.