The Spokesman-Review wins two awards in Associated Press Sports Editors Contest

By From staff reports</p><p>

The Spokesman-Review won two awards in the recently judged 2024 Associated Press Sports Editors Contest.

The S-R earned a Top 10 award for Digital in Division B, the second-largest website classification in APSE, and also a Top 10 reporting award for breaking news.

Highlighting the digital entry was the Northwest Passages video “A Life Impossible,” produced by Kristi Burns, Johnathan Curley and Jesse Tinsley. The video featured the return of local football hero Steve Gleason for a book signing event last summer that was hosted by S-R sports columnist Dave Boling and Jeff Duncan, co-author of Gleason’s book. The piece earned “Excellence in Video” recognition in the APSE contest, which is judged by sports editors and journalists from across the country.

The winning digital entry also included a video produced by Madison McCord highlighting University High School’s Libby Roberts in her quest to become a four-time state wrestling champion, an episode of the Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast with Jim Meehan and Richard Fox, live updates from the 2024 Apple Cup from Taylor Newquist and a gallery by photographer Colin Mulvany from Gonzaga basketball’s season-opening win over Baylor.

In breaking news, The S-R earned a Top 10 for its reporting on the racial harassment experienced by the Utah women’s basketball team during last March’s NCAA Tournament stay in Coeur d’Alene.

Reporter Alexandra Duggan led The S-R’s coverage, with contributions from Thomas Clouse and Nick Gibson.