How WSU is managing the unknown headed into the WCC tournament

LAS VEGAS — With his back turned to practice, Washington State coach David Riley began to talk about his group’s challenge this weekend, a date with three potential teams in the WCC tournament.

It was Tuesday, and as his Cougars kicked off one of their first practices since they ended the regular season on a two-game winning streak, they didn’t know who they would face in Saturday’s third round: No. 10 Pacific, No. 11 San Diego or No. 7 LMU. Part of the group’s approach, Riley explained, would involve reviewing film from WSU’s games against those foes.

The Cougs can scratch one off, the one that had given them trouble earlier in the season. Pacific was eliminated on Thursday with a loss to San Diego, which plays LMU on Friday evening. Sixth-seeded WSU will play the winner of that game at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

With a win in that game, the Cougars would move on to face third-seeded San Francisco in Sunday’s quarterfinals.

It’s likely music to the ears of Riley, whose club dropped both its matchups with Pacific this season, first an overtime setback in Pullman before a regulation defeat in the Bay Area a few weeks later. In fact, WSU is a perfect 3-0 against San Diego and LMU.

“We gotta be able to work on a few things for each of these different teams that we might play,” Riley said. “So today we’re going to get that in. Really just for us, you can just look at our statistics. We’ve gotta get better at rebounding. We’ve gotta get better at taking care of the ball. And then, as far as just us being crisp with our stuff, there’s stuff to work on.”

The Cougars (18-13, 8-10) do have plenty to work on, but they’re also coming off one of their most promising outings of the season, a road win over Pepperdine last weekend. In that one, five players scored in double figures, highlighted by big men Ethan Price and Dane Erikstrup’s 15-point outings. The visitors also lost just nine turnovers, a meaningful step in the right direction for WSU.

But the part that might encourage Riley the most came from somewhere else. It came from the Cougs’ bench, which produced a season-high 33 points, a critical boon from a rare source. That unit has really struggled to produce in the scoring department, which loomed especially large when the injury bug bit the team the hardest, playing a key role in WSU’s string of seven losses in nine games.

But to round out the regular season, forward ND Okafor tallied a career-high 13 points and wing Rihards Vavers added 12, his highest total in a Coug uniform. Reserve guard Parker Gerrits knocked down two triples for six points and freshman guard Tomas Thrastarson chipped in four.

“It’s great to have Ri starting to get more comfortable,” Riley said. “I thought last week was the first week of practice where he’s looked more like himself. It’s cool to see that show right away in the game.

“ND is just getting more and more comfortable each game, Tomas has kinda moved on from being a freshman almost at this point in his experience. I think we’ve got a lot more depth coming off the bench. Those freshmen have got more experience. Parker has made some huge strides, looked more comfortable.”

Can WSU keep that going against LMU or San Diego? If the Cougs face the Toreros, they might start with staying engaged the whole time. In a Feb. 27 win, WSU raced to a 30-point lead in the first half, only to watch it dwindle to six with meaningful time still to go. In that one, the Cougs committed a season-high 23 turnovers, which helped San Diego claw back into the game.

The result was a symptom of all the issues that have plagued WSU this winter: Turnovers, lack of focus and rebounding. The Cougars may have won the battle on the glass, but they yielded 16 offensive rebounds, which the Toreros parlayed 16 second-chance points.

“Whether it was just not having our edge or a couple things didn’t go our way, and we lost focus,” Riley said after the game. “I don’t think we were the more competitive team, and that’s what we need to fight for in this culture. We need to build that every day.”

In their only clash of the season, which took place in Spokane in late December, WSU had an easier time dispatching LMU. The Cougs broke the game open in the second half with their defense. They forced 16 turnovers, including one from point guard Nate Calmese, who got the ball back for an alley-oop to wing LeJuan Watts on the other end.

In that way, both games showed the team WSU can be. The Cougs can be an offensive juggernaut, which they showed in the first half against San Diego. They can be defensive stalwarts, which they showed in the second half against LMU. But they can also struggle on both of those ends.

The factor they haven’t been as consistent with — which Cougar team shows up — might go a long way in determining how much longer their season goes.