Twin engine: Eleonora Villa has shined even without her sister, helping drive Washington State to WCC quarterfinals

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

LAS VEGAS – When Eleonora Villa was recruited by Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge, she was the second-best player in her family.

Ethridge tried to get the twin sister package of Eleonora and Matilde Villa to visit Pullman. Eleonora visited Pullman, but her sister couldn’t because of a conflict in her schedule.

“We thought we could get both of them,” Ethridge said.

Ele (pronounced Ellie) fell in love with Pullman and committed quickly.

“Best decision I ever made,” she said.

An even better decision for the Cougars, who watched Villa blossom before their eyes as a true freshman last season, averaging 12.9 points and being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team right alongside JuJu Watkins of Southern Cal. Watkins is having a Caitlin Clark-type of season this year.

It’s the first time the twins have lived apart.

“We didn’t know if we could get Ele if Mati didn’t come,” Ethridge said.

Villa had some things to overcome when she arrived at Pullman in Italy. She knew it would be challenging.

“I was so scared because of the language (barrier),” Villa said. “And it was my first time away from home. That was like my biggest concern. I was scared to be by myself. But I also knew it was a step I needed to take because I needed to grow up.”

Mati accompanied Ele to Pullman when she returned for school in August. She also fell in love with the town.

“If she had come with me on my recruiting trip, she probably would have said yes,” Ele said.

Mati signed an amateur contract with Venezia, the reigning champion in the top Italian professional league, and last year was chosen by the Atlanta Dream in the third round of the WNBA draft, ending her collegiate eligibility.

There’s a reason why the 5-foot-8 Ele is quick to point out her sister is the better point guard. It’s the position Mati has always played. Ele grew up as a shooting guard.

Ele didn’t start learning how to play point guard until she was in Pullman. She credits junior point guard Astera Tuhina, WSU’s starting point guard, for helping her learn the position.

It was immediate on-the-job training. Villa stepped into the starting lineup in WSU’s ninth game, staying there the rest of the season. She started 27 of 36 games.

“It was quite an adjustment because I was used to playing with my club team,” Villa said. “I wasn’t used to the physicality here. I had to become more physical.”

Villa led the Cougars after they lost Charlisse Leger-Walker to a season-ending injury midway through last year. Villa has shattered the notion of a sophomore slump, leading the Cougars at 13.9 ppg and earning All-West Coast Conference second-team honors.

She led WSU to the first Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) Final Four last season where the Cougars’ season ended in a semifinal loss.

“It’s been an amazing ride for her,” Ethridge said. “It’s really made Ele grow into a playmaking guard. I think if we’d had gotten (Mati) on campus we would have got her, too.”

Ethridge refrains from thinking too much about what could have been. She’s grateful to have half of the twins.

“Ele has flourished and she’s going to continue to become everything she’s capable of in our program,” Ethridge said.

Ethridge wants to see Villa become more shifty and quick to shoot, especially 3-pointers, the next two seasons. She likens her potential to Steph Curry, who is shifty and can shoot at a rapid-fire pace.

“I think she can grow into that,” Ethridge said. “She’s as good as anybody with her runner. She’s as good as anybody on the timing of back cuts. She’s a baller. She wants big moments and she’s a competitor and just a great teammate.”

Villa is not only an example of what hard work will do on the court, she does it in the classroom, too. She was named to the All-WCC Academic Team this week with a 3.8 grade-point average.

Ethridge didn’t know what to expect initially from Villa.

Villa watches video of games as quickly as possible afterward, learning from her mistakes and capitalizing on her successes.

“This season I wanted to improve my decision making,” she said.

Her father visited last month. When he’s in Italy, which is eight hours ahead of Pacific time, he gets up in the middle of the night and watches Villa’s games.

WSU had significant turnover in its roster this season. Villa said the Cougars are rounding into form at the right time.

“We still have a lot of potential,” she said. “We are getting closer to it every game.”

“I don’t know that we thought she could be that good and that consistent,” Ethridge said. “I’m not so sure she wasn’t our most consistent player by the end of the season. We went back and watched. Cal Poly was the first game she played in and she was a train wreck. She wasn’t very good.”

That changed quickly.

“Her ceiling and her understanding and her ability to grow her game is just amazing,” Ethridge said.

Villa is leading the charge.

“Last year was such a remarkable achievement by her,” Ethridge said. “She’s unflappable. She’s at the top of every team’s scout. She hasn’t missed a beat. She hasn’t played perfectly. I think she’s disappointed a little bit in how she’s shot, but considering how teams plan to defend her and the attention she’s drawing she’s been unbelievably remarkable for us.”