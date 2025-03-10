On the Air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets vs. Houston MLB
1 p.m.: Milwaukee vs. Chi. Cubs MLB
6 p.m.: Athletics vs. San Francisco MLB
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: CAA: Delaware vs. UNC Wilmington CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Southland: McNeese vs. Northwestern State ESPNU
6 p.m.: America East: UAlbany vs. Bryant ESPN2
6 p.m.: Big Sky: Northern Colorado vs. Montana State ESPNU
6 p.m.: WCC: Gonzaga / San Francisco vs. Saint Mary’s ESPN
8:30 p.m.: Big Sky: Idaho vs. Montana ESPN2
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Horizon: Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay ESPN2
1 p.m.: WCC: Oregon State vs. Portland ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Indiana TNT
Soccer, men
1 p.m.: Champions League: Inter vs. Feyenoord CBS Sports
All matches streaming on Paramount+
5:30 p.m.: CONCACAF: Cruz Azul vs. Seattle FS1
7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF: Tigres UANL vs. FC Cincinnati FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
5:35 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State … 920-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change