The four members of NASA SpaceX Crew-10 mission — NASA astronauts Anne McClain, commander; and Nichole Ayers, pilot; along with mission specialists JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov — are set to launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 4:48 p.m. Pacific Time.

The live stream is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time Wednesday.