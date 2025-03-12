McClain and Crew-10 launch postponed after discovery of hydraulics issue

Spokesman-Review reporter Nick Gibson is in Florida this week to report on Anne McClain’s and NASA’s SpaceX launch from the Kennedy Space Center. Follow along in print and online at spokesman.com/sections/return-to-space.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Spokane astronaut Anne McClain isn’t headed to space just yet.

NASA officials delayed the launch scheduled for Wednesday at 4:48 p.m. (Pacific Time) due to an issue with the hydraulics system on the launchpad discovered about four hours before the Falcon 9 rocket and “Endurance” Dragon capsule were set to take off. NASA officials said the issue affected one of the arms that keeps the rocket erect.

McClain and crew had already been loaded into the capsule by the time the launch was canceled around 4 p.m.

SpaceX and NASA teams will further explore the issue, work to address it and shoot for another launch window. Another opportunity is available Friday no earlier than 4:03 p.m.

The launch could be pushed further, NASA officials said.

Thursday’s window was canceled over high winds and precipitation forecast in the Dragon’s projected flight path, according to a release from the agency.

“We’re not going to launch before we’re ready,” said Ken Bowersox, NASA’s associate administrator for the space operations mission directorate, in a news conference last week. “We’re always analyzing the data and making sure that the rocket is ready to go before we let the SpaceX team hit the button with our crew on board.”

As the ground crew opened the door to the “Endurance” to escort Crew-10 back to the astronaut quarantine quarters at the Kennedy Space Center, McClain thanked them and their counterparts back at mission control for NASA and SpaceX for all of their hard work.

“Great working with you today, kudos to the whole team,” McClain said. “I know it was a lot of work to try to get it to a go, but like I said earlier, we’ll be ready when the equipment is.”

Friday’s launch attempt can be watched online on the space agency’s free streaming service NASA+ beginning at noon.

Crew-10 is the 10th crew to launch to the ISS from a SpaceX rocket.