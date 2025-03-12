Stars aligning for on-time launch for McClain and company today

Spokesman-Review reporter Nick Gibson is in Florida this week to report on Anne McClain’s and NASA’s SpaceX launch from the Kennedy Space Center. Follow along in print and online at spokesman.com/sections/return-to-space.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A steady line of tour buses, rental cars and media vans rolled into the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday morning, as folks from near and far prepared to watch a 230-foot rocket propel astronaut Anne McClain and her team to the International Space Station.

The gleeful masses had good reason to be excited; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron said earlier that morning that the Florida weather was near perfect for the scheduled launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 launch at 4:48 p.m Pacific Time. The launch will can be watched online on the space agency’s free streaming service NASA+.

The members of the first crew change for the space station this year, composed of McClain, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov and NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers, will be riding in a SpaceX Dragon capsule, attached to the top of a Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA said there is “a greater-than-95% chance of favorable weather conditions at Launch Complex 39A for tonight’s launch,” a release from the space agency said.

The mission launch appears to have cleared all hurdles. The remaining work on the tech detailed by NASA and SpaceX officials last week has been wrapped up, including swapping and stress testing a thruster SpaceX and further investigation of an engine fire that broke out within a Falcon 9 rocket that launched 21 Starlink satellites in early March.

“Throughout this intense period, I am immensely proud of the collective effort put forth to resolve late breaking technical issues, adjust operations as needed, and keep safety at the forefront of everything we do,” said Steve Stitch, manager of the agency’s commercial crew program.

Crew-10 practiced Wednesday’s launch sequence over the weekend, including trying on their suits, travelling all the way to the launch pad and taking the long elevator ride up to the capsule.

“We did a full dress rehearsal for the day of launch to ensure everyone and everything is ready,” McClain said via social media. “After walking through the access arm, getting into the capsule felt just like a normal training day. Exactly how it should be.

She ended her post with “We are ready. GO CREW-10!”