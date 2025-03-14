Centennial Trail, Riverfront Park named in national contest

For Loreen McFaul, there’s no debate.

She’s known for years that the Centennial Trail is the best in the country.

“For over 30 years, we’ve had the best trail in the U.S.,” said McFaul, executive director of the Friends of the Centennial Trail.

This spring, there’s a chance to make it official.

The 64-mile path that runs east from Riverside State Park and into North Idaho is one of 20 nominees for “Best Recreational Trail” in USA Today’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards.

A portion of the trail runs through Riverfront Park in downtown Spokane, which is also nominated in the “Best Riverwalk” category.

The competition is stiff. Other best trail nominees include the greenbelt in Boise, the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail in Austin and the Hudson River Valley Greenway in New York.

Rex Schultz, a spokesperson for Washington State Parks, which manages the trail, said the nomination itself is nice to see, and it puts the Centennial Trail in good company.

“We’re biased. It’s our trail and we love it,” Schultz said. “It’s always nice to hear other people say nice things about our properties.”

Bookended by Lake Coeur d’Alene and Long Lake, the Centennial Trail follows the Spokane River through two states. About 40 miles of the paved trail are in Washington, and another 24 are in Idaho.

It was built to celebrate Washington’s centennial year, which was 1989. About 30 miles of the trail were finished by 1992.

Over the past few decades, the path has become a favorite of cyclists, runners and dog walkers.

It’s for everybody, McFaul said.

“You can show up in any way, shape or form and navigate it in any way that works for you,” she said. “You can sit on a bench and watch nature. Or you can train for the Ironman triathlon, or commute for work.”

Projects have been done over the years to keep the trail in good shape. Last year, about 14 miles of the trail from the Idaho border to Donkey Island was repaved.

McFaul said that was the first phase in a long-term plan for improving and maintaining the trail. Her group raises money to help pay for the work through its Trailbuilders Fund.

She said the USA Today contest provides an opportunity to share the trail’s story with the rest of the country.

“Recreation in this footprint in Spokane is one of the reasons we all live here,” she said. “And tourism is an important industry to Spokane and Eastern Washington, and certainly North Idaho.”

That said, she does want the trail to win. People are allowed to vote in the contest once per day until noon Eastern on April 7, so McFaul is encouraging people to vote every day.

Results are scheduled to be announced April 16.