Prep roundup: Central Valley baseball splits two-game slate; Mt. Spokane’s Addison Jay throws complete-game shutout

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

All games nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Baseball

Central Valley 6, Kennewick 2: DeSean Dunbar had three hits and the visiting Bears (1-1) beat the Lions (0-1). Eddie Dahle and Tristan Puilliam added two hits apiece for CV.

Southridge 9, Central Valley 7: Trey Holdren had two hits and three RBIs and the Suns (1-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-1) in Kennewick. Tannon Marsalis led CV with three hits.

Fastpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 2, Moses Lake 0: Addison Jay threw a complete-game two-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts and the Wildcats (1-0) beat the visiting Mavericks (1-1). Avery Fox and Riley Kincaid had RBI doubles in the sixth-inning rally for Mt. Spokane.

University 12-4, Lake City 2-12: Ava Thompson had two hits and two RBIs and the Titans beat the visiting Timberwolves in the opener. Grace Schneider went 2 -for -4 with two RBIs for the Titans. The Timberwolves (1-1) defeated the Titans (1-1) in the second game.

Timberlake 5, West Valley 3: Prestyn Gardner had two hits and two RBIs and the visiting Tigers (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-1). Sorrel Stewart led West Valley with one hit and two runs .

Southridge 17, Cheney 3: Faith Hickman hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs and the Suns (1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-1).

Shadle Park 11, Lakeside (Wash.) 10: Laniya Mawdsley went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and the Highlanders (1-0) defeated the visiting Eagles (0-1).

Boys soccer

Mt. Spokane 5, Cheney 1: Caleb Linder scored a goal and had an assist and the visiting Wildcats (1-1) beat the Blackhawks (0-1)

.





