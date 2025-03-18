Jury convicts man of murdering 30-year-old outside Logan Neighborhood home

A Spokane jury convicted a five-time felon of shooting and killing 30-year-old Dylan McCorkle outside his home in the Logan Neighborhood last year following an argument about a girlfriend.

Gunnar Doughty, 33, was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder. Doughty shot McCorkle in the head outside his home near the corner of Hamilton Street and Jackson Avenue, according to court documents. The home is about a block from Logan Elementary School.

Doughty continually claimed throughout trial he shot McCorkle in self-defense, although right before McCorkle’s death, the 30-year-old was heard saying, “What are you going to do, shoot me?” and seen raising his hands in the air.

Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor Katherine McNulty told the jury during closing arguments that it only took 30 seconds for Doughty to decide he wanted to kill McCorkle and pull the trigger. She argued Doughty did not act in self-defense because McCorkle wasn’t found with a gun on him.

Doughty’s defense attorney claimed the opposite – that McCorkle was looking for a fight that day and assumed a threatening stance, which led Doughty to fear for his life.

At the time, a witness told police she saw McCorkle pacing back and forth and appearing agitated as she walked down Jackson Avenue toward Hamilton Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2024, according to court documents. McCorkle told her Doughty disrespected his girlfriend over $100 that was stolen.

The witness was aware that Doughty had a gun and begged McCorkle to come back into the house out of fear, but he instead yelled for Doughty to come outside to talk about a fight they had earlier. When Doughty did, he removed a pistol from his waistband and shot McCorkle in the head, court records say. Doughty pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm related to the shooting.

He faces a sentence of up to life in prison for the killing. Doughty also has multiple former criminal charges involving firearms, burglary and drugs.