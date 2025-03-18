Spokane pub that helped patrons adopt pets closing in April

A local pub that was created to allow patrons to meet and adopt pets has announced its impending closure.

Bark, A Rescue Pub, at 905 N. Washington St., recently wrote in a social media post that it will be closing April 12.

“It’s been an incredible 5 years with 1,354 animals finding their furever homes, $90,000 donated back to the Spokane Humane Society, and countless moments of joy and excitement,” the post reads.

Owners Josh and Katie Wade did not immediately respond to multiple interview requests.

“We are furever grateful to everyone that has been involved in supporting our mission,” the post reads in part. “We remain committed in continuing to support and help animals in need in every way that we possibly can.”