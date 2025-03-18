‘These folks are heroes’: Four Washington Department of Ecology employees receive state’s top civilian honor for rescuing woman

Four Department of Ecology workers have received the state’s top civilian honor for rescuing a woman from a fiery crash last year.

The medal of valor, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said at a ceremony Tuesday, is exclusive to those whose actions go far beyond their role to save someone in need. Secretary of State Steve Hobbs characterized the award as one that “honors everyone who has saved or attempted to save the life of another, at the risk of their own safety.”

For Department of Ecology workers Alex Hernandez, Lisa Stingley, David Thompson and Jon Tollstrup, the heroic actions began on Oct. 3 after a car crash on I-90 west of Cle Elum. As they approached the vehicle, which had caught fire, they noticed the driver was trapped.

The group attempted to extinguish the flames, though the fire quickly spread. Still, the workers rescued the injured driver “seconds” before the vehicle was fully engulfed, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck said.

As they waited for first responders to arrive, the four performed first aid on the “gravely injured” driver before she was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

“Simply put, these folks are heroes,” Ferguson said.

While the driver succumbed to her injuries about a week after the accident, Heck noted she regained consciousness in her treatment, allowing her family to say a final goodbye.

“What they did, really, as a consequence of their courage, was enable the family to be with her in that week,” Heck said. “To hold her hand, to say goodbye.”

In his remarks, Department of Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller said the heroic action is among the most remarkable acts he’s seen.

“Risking their lives, to save others, without hesitation, without regard for their own safety,” Sixkiller said. “It is truly humbling to stand before you and recognize their courage.”

The group, Heck said, embodies “what it truly means to serve the public, and the community.”

“So from the absolute bottoms of our hearts, we thank you,” Heck said.