Sheriff’s office looking for missing 78-year-old man

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 78-year-old man whose family is worried about his welfare.

Terry L. Delozier was reported missing by his family, who said they had not communicated with him since Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office news release. His family is also worried about his safety because of ongoing medical conditions, the release said.

Delozier told family members he was planning to travel to Portland to visit family, but it’s unclear whether he went or is still in the Spokane area.

Delozier is white, about 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds. He has dark gray hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be driving a blue 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Washington plates C43261Y.

Anyone with information on Delozier’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 10036102.