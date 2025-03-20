Prep roundup: Chris Wilson paces Cheney baseball with 3 hits, 3 stolen bases; Claire Fulkerson knocks in 4 for University fastpitch

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Baseball (Nonleague)

Cheney 11, Medical Lake 6: Chris Wilson went 3 for 5 and stole three bases and the visiting Blackhawks (2-0) defeated the Cardinals (1-3).

Hanford 7, Gonzaga Prep 6: Ty Repko had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs as the Falcons (3-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (2-1). Lars Bazler had two hits and two RBIs for Gonzaga Prep.

Fastpitch softball GSL 4A/3A

Mead 18, Cheney 2 (5): Sophia Carpenter went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and the Panthers (2-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (0-3, 0-2) in five innings. Millie Bieto went 1 for 2 with one run for the Blackhawks.

Ridgeline 16, Shadle Park 12 (8): Lilley Triplett went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and the visiting Falcons (2-1, 2-0) defeated the Highlanders (2-1, 1-1) in eight innings. Abby Smith tripled for Shadle.

University 23, Gonzaga Prep 3 (5): Claire Fulkerson went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and the Titans (3-1, 2-0) defeated the visiting Bullpups (0-2, 0-2) in five innings.

Sophia Gumm went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Bullpups.

Mt. Spokane 18, Lewis and Clark 6 (5): Riley Kincaid doubled and drove in three runs and the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (0-2, 0-2) in five innings.

Beibhinn Kilgore had two RBIs for the Tigers.

GSL 2A

Pullman 31, North Central 4 (5): Bailee Randall went 4 for 4 with a grand slam and eight RBIs and the Greyhounds (1-0, 1-0) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-1, 0-1) in five innings. Cori Stewart went 4 for 4 and walked twice for Pullman.

East Valley 16, Clarkston 5 (6): Winning pitcher Shelby Swanson had three hits and drove in five runs and the Knights (1-2) beat the visiting Bantams (1-1) in six innings. Sierra Whitmore went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for EV. Joey Miller hit a two-run homer for Clarkston.

Deer Park 25, Rogers 4 (5): Emma Jo Bogle had seven RBIs and four hits, including two home runs, a triple and a double, and the visiting Stags (1-0) defeated the Pirates (0-1) in five innings. Winning pitcher Hailey Thompson hit a grand slam in the third for Deer Park.

Boys soccer GSL 2A

West Valley 7, Clarkston 1: Mohammad Seck scored a hat trick and the visiting Eagles (4-0, 3-0) beat the Bantams (2-2, 1-2).

Pullman 3, East Valley 1: Clarens Dollin scored two goals and the visiting Greyhounds (4-0, 3-0) defeated the Knights (2-2,1-1).

Nonleague

Ferris 1, University 0: Marcus Saba scored the go-ahead goal in the 67th minute and the visiting Saxons (1-2) edged the Titans (0-3-1).

Boys tennis







GSL 2A

West Valley 6, North Central 1: At NC, West Valley’s Connor Kunz defeated NC’s Gabe Dueñas by forfeit. In No. 1 doubles, Yassin Kusaibati/Will Busse of West Valley swept Marvin Cojoch/Makai Love 6-0, 6-0.

Pullman 7, East Valley 0: At EV, Pullman’s Nathan Sutton swept EV’s Joe Maaghan 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. In No. 1 doubles. Mir Park/Charles Liu of Pullman swept Elijah Neu/Noah Pichard 6-0, 6-0.