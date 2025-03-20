Timber project will prompt trail closures at Riverside State Park

A handful of trails will close next month at Riverside State Park while crews clear timber on the west side of the Spokane River north of Seven Mile Road.

Washington State Parks announced in a news release Thursday that about 340 acres would be part of the Riverside Forest Health Project, which is meant to reduce wildfire risk and clear unhealthy trees from the landscape.

A map of the project shows that the work is planned in five separate units roughly between Deep Creek Bridge and where Seven Mile Road crosses the river.

Work is scheduled to start in April and run through June 30, depending on the weather.

Heavy equipment will be coming and going for the project, prompting the trail closures.

The McLellan and Deep Creek trailheads will be closed and the Centennial Trail will be closed between McLellan and Carlson Road.

The entire Osprey Loop trail will be closed, as will portions of trails 25, 230, 400, 402 and 403.

Trail rehabilitation might be needed after the work is over. State parks said in a release that the trails are expected to reopen by fall.