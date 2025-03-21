Notebook: Seahawks sign former Washington State receiver River Cracraft

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks’ additions of receivers with home state ties didn’t stop with Cooper Kupp.

The Seahawks announced Friday they have signed former Washington State University standout River Cracraft, who caught 218 passes for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns from 2013-16, the second-most receptions and sixth-most yards and touchdowns in school history.

The Seahawks also announced the expected signing of linebacker Josh Ross. No terms of either contract were announced or immediately available but each was likely one-year deals.

Cracraft, 30, has played in 53 games in seven NFL seasons with the Broncos, 49ers and Dolphins.

He played in eight games for the Dolphins last season with seven receptions for 64 yards and has 32 receptions for 374 yards and three touchdowns in his career

Cracraft, from Santa Margarita, California, also has 17 punt returns for 80 yards and three kickoff returns for 43 yards in his NFL career.

The 6-foot, 198-pound Cracraft becomes the eighth receiver under contract with the Seahawks, joining Kupp – a native of Yakima and Eastern Washington University product – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, Cody White and John Rhys Plumlee.

Cracraft joins Kupp and Valdes-Scantling as the third addition to the team since the release of Tyler Lockett and trade of DK Metcalf to the Steelers.

Ross was claimed off waivers from the Ravens last October and played in 10 games for the Seahawks last season, recording four tackles on special teams.

Guard Patrick signs with Bengals

Guard Lucas Patrick, who visited the Seahawks earlier this week, signed with the Bengals on Friday, the team announced.

Patrick played last season with the Saints with new Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and offensive line coach John Benton, which made him an obvious player to add depth to the Seahawks’ offensive line.

But Patrick got a one-year deal with the Bengals for a reported $2.1 million which might have been more than the Seahawks were willing to pay.

General manager John Schneider said during an appearance on Seattle Sports 710 Thursday that the team was continuing to explore free agents to add to the offensive line but wouldn’t spend more than it felt necessary to get that done.

“Can’t just throw money at marginal play,” he said.

Patrick is one of two offensive linemen the Seahawks had in for visits this week who have signed elsewhere The other was former Bears guard Teven Jenkins, who signed with Cleveland.

The Seahawks also had former Titans guard Dillon Radunz in for a visit this week. He remains unsigned, but was reported to have taken a visit to New Orleans following his trip to Seattle.