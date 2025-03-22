Sacramento Kings convert former WSU forward Isaac Jones’ contract from two-way to standard deal

PULLMAN – Isaac Jones may have found a home in northern California.

The former Washington State forward’s two-way contract with the Sacramento Kings has been converted to a standard, two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Jones has appeared in 31 games with the Kings, while averaging 20.9 points and 10 rebounds with the G League Stockton Kings.

Jones, who previously made stops in junior college and at Idaho, spent his one season at WSU helping the Cougs snap a 16-year NCAA Tournament drought in 2023-24. That season, he averaged 15.3 points and 7.6 rebounds on 58% shooting, earning a spot on the All-Pac-12 first team.

Starting his career with three seasons at Wenatchee Valley College, Jones spent the 2022-23 season at nearby Idaho before transferring to Washington State, where he also averaged more than one block per game, solidifying WSU’s defense. An athletic 6-foot-9 forward, Jones made his lack of perimeter game work, punishing defenses around the rim.

After going undrafted last spring, Jones signed a two-way deal with Sacramento. This season, he’s expanded his game to the 3-point arc, where he’s taking about four 3-pointers per game, sinking 27% . Jones is also shooting 73% from the free-throw line, a career high since he was at Idaho.

In 31 games with the Kings this season, Jones is averaging 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in 8.3 minutes. Sacramento entered Sunday in ninth place in the Western Conference, which would be good for a spot in the play-in tournament.