Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump make relationship ‘Instagram official’

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump confirmed their relationship together in a Sunday night social media post.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods wrote in an Instagram post.

Woods and Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., made their relationship Instagram official after weeks of speculation. TMZ first reported they were a couple on March 13, and the duo reportedly began dating around Thanksgiving .

The two each have children from their previous marriages who attend the same school in Palm Beach, Florida, though they did not confirm that’s how they met. Woods’ two children, Sam and Charlie, and Trump’s daughter Kai all attend the Benjamin School.

Sam and Charlie are Woods’ children from his marriage to Elin Nordegren, which famously ended in 2010 due to Woods’ infidelity. Kai is one of five children Vanessa shares with her ex-husband; the two separated in 2018 after 13 years of marriage. Charlie Woods and Kai Trump competed in a junior golf event in South Carolina last week.

President Donald Trump has made his love for Woods clear in the past, honoring him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.