Prep notebook: Lewis and Clark reportedly hires new football coach; Pullman hires defensive assistant formerly with WSU

According to an internal Lewis and Clark High School email, the school’s athletic department hired David Chambless as its new head football coach.

Spokane Public Schools could not confirm the hire at this time.

Chambless is a science teacher and has served as an assistant football coach at the school.

Chambless was a former head coach at Rogers High School. He spent three seasons with the Pirates from 2018-2021, including the season lost to Covid, and went 2-24 overall.

In the email, LC principal Ivan Corley said, Chambless is “committed to building a program built on the foundation of community, family, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Chambless becomes the third head football coach in as many seasons at Lewis and Clark.

He replaces Kyle Snell, who went 6-4 overall, 6-3 in league in his only season with the Tigers, who won their last three league games to qualify for the District 6 play-in game, where they lost to Kamiakin 48-13.

Snell left LC to take the head coaching job at Mead, which fired former coach Keith Stamps after a 9-2 season and a playoff appearance as part of sweeping changes within the athletic department and school administration stemming from a hazing incident which occurred during a summer camp at Eastern Washington University in 2022. That incident and cover-up led to a lawsuit against the school.

Snell was hired at LC after SPS relieved athletic director David Hughes and football coach Joe Ireland in June 2024 after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior that spurred concerns with the climate in the health and fitness department.

Ireland was then hired at University High School, where he went 1-9 last season.