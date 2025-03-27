WA state parks camping reservation system is changing; what to know

By Kai Uyehara Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Planning a last-minute camping trip just got a whole lot easier.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission started allowing same-day camping reservations at all state parks with reservable campgrounds on Monday.

It used to be that campers could only make reservations until 11:59 p.m. one day before their planned stay and otherwise had to rely on the availability of limited first-come, first-served sites.

Now, they will be able to book a camping spot until 2 p.m. the same day. First-come, first-served spots will still be available if unreserved.

The reservation extension will “provide more opportunities for more campers to experience a night in a state park, and it will improve the experience for day-of planners. Additionally, this change will help the agency fill sites with last-minute cancellations,” the commission said in a news release.

Revenue from camping and so-called “roofed accommodations” makes up nearly a quarter of state parks’ total funding, the commission said.

The commission tested out the same-day system with a pilot program in 2023 at campgrounds in Cape Disappointment, Deception Pass and Millersylvania state parks.

The system was expanded to another 24 parks last year.

The program has allowed for more than 7,000 same-day reservations to be made for sites that might otherwise have remained vacant, the commission said.

Whether getting outside for a night under the stars for the first time, or checking off Washington’s best hikes and campgrounds from your list, sites can be reserved online at washington.goingtocamp.com or by calling 1-888-226-7688.