Faith and Values: Improve climate anxiety by channeling emotions into community action

By Tracy Simmons FāVS News

In my backyard, life unfolds in small but meaningful ways. My wife and I tend vegetable gardens, care of aging chickens (10 years old!), harvest rainwater and recently welcomed our first honeybees.

These modest actions anchor me during uncertain environmental times.

I recently spoke about this in Spokane for an Earth Day vigil organized by Faith Leaders and Leaders of Consciousness.

I explained how my connection to conservation runs deeper than my yard. My aunt operates a wild bird rescue in Port Townsend, Washington, where I’ve witnessed injured birds recover through dedicated care. Her work reminds me our responsibility extends to all creatures in our ecosystem.

Recent political developments have heightened environmental concerns. The Trump administration has narrowed the Clean Water Act’s scope, removed climate impact assessment requirements and disbanded EPA offices addressing pollution in marginalized communities.

My Buddhist practice frames my environmental ethics. The concept of interdependence teaches that nothing exists in isolation – every action creates ripples through our interconnected world. This transforms how I view my role: not dominating the earth but serving as its caretaker.

Climate anxiety is now recognized by the American Psychological Association as a significant mental health concern. Acknowledging these feelings is the first step toward healing. The Buddhist principle of non-attachment doesn’t mean not caring – it means caring deeply while accepting we cannot control everything.

Here in the Inland Northwest, climate change manifests in record-breaking heat waves, dramatic river fluctuations and intensifying pine beetle infestations as winters moderate. These aren’t future concerns – they’re unfolding now in our community.

I’ve learned that caring for other living things creates a profound shift in perspective. Instead of asking, “Is this convenient for me?” I consider, “Is this beneficial for all beings?”

A beehive exemplifies perfect teamwork. A single bee produces only about 1/12th teaspoon of honey in its lifetime, but a healthy colony working together can generate 60 pounds. Inside the hive, each bee serves the greater good – nurse bees tend the young, foragers collect nectar, guards protect the entrance.

My chickens, garden and bees create an interconnected system mirroring what Buddhists call “dependent origination.” Nothing exists independently, and recognizing these connections makes us natural protectors of the entire system.

Local organizations demonstrate this collaborative approach. The Spokane Riverkeeper protects our watershed from pollution. The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute champions sustainable living throughout the region’s unique ecosystem. In North Idaho, the Kootenai Environmental Alliance preserves lakes, forests and wildlife habitats.

Consider joining these efforts. The Lands Council needs volunteers for plant restoration projects. The Spokane Riverkeeper seeks citizen scientists to monitor water quality. Even a few hours monthly creates significant impact when we work together.

The antidote to ecoanxiety isn’t ignoring our challenges, but channeling emotions into meaningful community action. My backyard hasn’t solved the climate crisis, but it provides daily connection to nature and a sense of agency.

Start small: Plant a container garden, purchase food from sustainable local farmers or volunteer at a wildlife rehabilitation center. Each choice matters not because it will single-handedly solve environmental challenges, but because it aligns us with our values and connects us to a larger community of care.

Together, we can create a community ready to face environmental challenges while sustaining us through the work ahead.

Tracy Simmons, a longtime religion reporter, is a Washington State University scholarly assistant professor and the editor of FāVS News, a website dedicated to covering faith, ethics and values in the Spokane region.