A Grip on Sports: Like a quarterback under pressure or a college hoops coach rebuilding a roster, there was a lot of scrambling this morning

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There are many mornings when I wake up, grab a cup of coffee and almost race to the computer to write. Mainly because the column subject is so clear I can’t wait to get started. Other days?

• Today is one of those other days. A day when even copious cups of caffeine won’t make a clear subject magically appear – though it sure makes me type faster.

So, where do we start? How about in California’s capital city? Or just on its outskirts. In a minor league ballpark gussied up for a (planned) three-year layover by the A’s on their journey to (they hope) Las Vegas.

If you are keeping track at home, the franchise, once owned by its Hall of Fame manager, Connie Mack, has called Philadelphia, Kansas City, Oakland and now Sacramento home. Though the current owner, who isn’t headed to any hall of fame unless there is one for greedy dunderheads, doesn’t want that city’s name associated with the team publicly.

No matter. The overhead shots of Sutter Health Park on Monday night’s Root Sports broadcast established its presence west of the Golden State’s capitol. As did the mid-80s temperatures and the 10,257 in attendance, many of whom seemed to be cheering for the visiting team.

At least the Athletics’ attendance seems to be on the rise after owner John Fisher told the Oakland fanbase to take a flying leap in the nearby bay the past couple years.

The baseball itself? Great, though starting pitcher Bryce Miller’s recent struggles are a bit disturbing. The M’s offense kept churning though, scoring five runs through nine innings and another in the top of the 10th. It wasn’t enough, though, as Andrés Muñoz finally gave up a run in the 2025 season, blowing a save opportunity for the first time as well.

And when the offense stalled in the 11th, Oakl … er, Sacr, … er, the A’s took advantage against Gonzaga grad Casey Legumina, scored and won 7-6.

It’s been a while since Seattle has lost two consecutive games. To avoid making it three, Tuesday’s starter, Emerson Hancock, will have to do better than Miller’s four-run, seven-hit, four-inning outing.

• Rankings are not new. Heck, I’m pretty sure someone in Egypt a couple millennia ago ranked the plagues, though of course overlooking the impact frogs had on the Nile ecosystem. But they seem to plague us these more than ever.

Case in point, college football. Here it is, early May, about as far from competition as possible – either forward or backward in time – and yet there are folks out there telling us who is No. 1. No. 2. And all the way to 136 – in at least one spot.

And the rankings don’t end there. Want to know which college football head coaching hire was the worst in the past decade? That’s available.

No, Washington State’s choice of Nick Rolovich wasn’t No. 1, though he was on the list. Neither was UW’s Jimmy Lake hire, though, again, that one made the cut.

• The WHL semifinals ended May 1, when Spokane swept Portland from the playoffs a day after Medicine Hat did the same to Lethbridge. Almost a week later, we’re still waiting for the finals to begin. And the wait won’t end until Friday, when the Chiefs visit Alberta for the first of two games to kick off the best-of-seven series.

Yes, there is a downside, momentum-wise, for a semifinal sweep. But in this case, both teams have had to wait. Call it a wash and drop the puck.

• There seems to be a narrative nationally the Seahawks are in rebuild mode. A top-to-bottom makeover.

Maybe it’s because the franchise is, but only in a couple spots. Yes, high-profile spots, sure, with high-profile names such as Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett off to other cities.

But the defense returns 10 of the 11 starters it showcased the latter part of the season. And the offense, with newcomer Sam Darnold in charge, probably will feature seven returning starters, including four on the offensive line.

Yes, Seattle had a large, highly respected haul in the draft. And there is a new look among the offensive skill spots. But a complete clear-cut after a nine-win season? Nope. More like a pruning with the hope of encouraging new growth.

WSU: Around the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, we linked above Jon Wilner’s latest football top 25 as it ran in the S-R today. And we do it again here. … John Canzano’s Monday offering, as it is most every week, is his mailbag in which he admits to the most grievous mistake a golf writer can make. … Michigan can’t seem to get anything right concerning the Connor Stalions fiasco. … As we say, often, recruiting never stops. Heck, it rarely slows down. Ask Washington. … Oregon State added a veteran running back from the portal. … Oregon’s depth chart is coming together. … A cornerback is ready to make the most of his Colorado opportunity. … How good will Utah’s defense be this season? … Here is an important subject with broader implications: What’s ahead for Arizona State’s Olympic sports? … In basketball news, an important part of Washington’s basketball history passed Monday. … Arizona filled its men’s coaching vacancy with a former Texas assistant who once coached at Northern Arizona.

Gonzaga: Though the women’s roster rebuild hasn’t garnered as much attention as the men’s fine-tuning, Lisa Fortier has had to do more portal mining than Mark Few. As Greg Lee tells us, the Zags announced two more yesterday, both bigs, both who have played their collegiate basketball in western conferences. With the two latest additions, Gonzaga has added four from the portal and will have at least seven newcomers next season. … A former Gonzaga star, maybe the star of stars, Courtney Vandersloot has returned to Chicago for the upcoming WNBA season.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, it is sort of surprising only one transfer from the conference makes this list of top FCS-to-FBS portal pickups. And that one is a former Vandal wide receiver. … Recruiting never stops among families either, as Montana State can tell you. … The Portland State men added another basketball transfer.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup of Monday’s action. … Former Mt. Spokane star Drew Rasmussen is back starting for Tampa Bay. And has been performing well, albeit with a limit to his pitches coming off arm surgery.

Mariners: We linked the M’s game story above. And do so again here. … Rowdy Tellez was happy to be home. … George Kirby is nearing his return.

Seahawks: The Times’ Bob Condotta served as our info source as we addressed the national narrative concerning the Hawks.

Kraken: Puck luck is also a thing in another aspect of hockey. When it comes to the NHL’s draft lottery. Monday, the puck zigged when the Kraken hoped it would zag, costing them a couple spots in the first round.

• The best thing about today’s column? It’s finished. It’s here. I will try to do better tomorrow. But no guarantees. It is May, after all. Until later …