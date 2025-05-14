Police: Man fatally stabbed another man before being shot, killed in South Hill altercation

A man attacked a woman with a knife and then fatally stabbed a man before another man shot and killed the knife-wielding suspect in self-defense Tuesday at a South Hill apartment complex, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Officers were called about 5:15 p.m. to an altercation at the Hart Terrace apartment building, 3308 E. 11th Ave., police said in a news release. Lt. Jay Kernkamp told reporters Tuesday that officers found two people injured in the parking lot of the complex. Police and other emergency personnel tried to save them, but both died, according to the release.

Detectives believe the man with a knife first attacked a woman in the apartment building, according to a Wednesday police release. The woman was uninjured as another tenant came to her aid and pulled her into an apartment, separating her from the man.

The man with the knife then stabbed and killed a different man near a stairwell, police said.

The suspect with the knife started walking through the complex before encountering a man walking a dog. The suspect ran at the man, who drew a gun and shot the suspect, killing him in what appeared to be self-defense, police said.

The man with the gun tried to aid the victim with the stab wound before police arrived, according to police.

Those involved in the incident are cooperating with investigators, and no one has been arrested. No one was injured besides the two people who died.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identities of the men who died and their cause and manner of death.