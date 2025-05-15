Updated Thu., May 15, 2025 at 10:03 p.m.

May 15, 2025

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 a.m.: F1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (practice) ESPN2

9 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (fast Friday) FS1 / FS2

3:10 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: All-Star Open FS1

Baseball, college

3 p.m.: Gonzaga at Portland ESPN+

4 p.m.: Oregon at Iowa Big Ten

6 p.m.: USC at Washington Big Ten+

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees or Atlanta at Boston MLB

6:40 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego AppleTV+

7 p.m.: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers or Athletics at San Fran. MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5 p.m.: Boston at New York ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas Ion

4:30 p.m. Atlanta at Washington Ion

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Golden State Ion

Combat sports, boxing

6 p.m.: Invicta FC CBS Sports

Football, UFL

5 p.m.: Memphis at San Antonio Fox 28

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Championship (second round) ESPN / ESPN2

Noon: Senior: The Tradition (second round) Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Toronto at Florida TNT

Hockey, WHL championship

7 p.m.: Medicine Hat at Spokane Victory+

Soccer, men

11:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Aston Villa USA

Softball, college

9 a.m.: South Florida at Auburn ESPNU

11 a.m.: Georgia Tech at Florida Atlantic ESPNU

11 a.m.: Michigan at Central Florida ESPN2

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Ohio State ESPNU

1 p.m.: Indiana at Oklahoma State ESPN2

3 p.m.: Boston at Oklahoma ESPNU

5 p.m.: Washington at Mississippi State ESPN2

7 p.m.: Grand Canyon at Mississippi ESPNU

7 p.m.: San Diego State at Arizona State ESPN2

Track and field, college

Noon: Big Ten Outdoor Championships Big Ten+

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

5:45 p.m.: Washington St. at San Diego St. 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

5:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 790-AM

Hockey, WHL Championship

7 p.m.: Medicine Hat at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:30 a.m.: F1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (third practice) ESPN2

5:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (practice) FS2

7 a.m.: F1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN2

8 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (qualifying) FS1

10 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (qualifying) FS2

1 p.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (qualifying) Fox 28

2:20 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: All-Star Race FS2

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Oregon at Iowa Big Ten

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1:05 p.m.: Washington at Baltimore FS1

5:40 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego Root

6 p.m.: L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers or Athletics or San Fran. MLB

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Las Vegas at New York ABC

Noon: Chicago at Indiana ABC

7 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix ABC / CBS

Football, UFL

10 a.m.: Birmingham at St. Louis Fox 28

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Championship (third round) ESPN / ESPN2 / CBS

11 a.m.: Senior: The Tradition (third round) Golf

Horse racing

11 a.m.: 150th Preakness Stakes CNBC

1 p.m.: 150th Preakness Stakes NBC

Lacrosse, college

9 a.m.: Cornell at Richmond ESPNU

Soccer, men

4 p.m.: Cincinnati at Columbus FS1

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Portland FS1 / MLS Season Pass

Soccer, NWSL

4:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington Ion

7 p.m.: Angel City at Bay Ion

Track and field

Noon: WACT: Atlanta City Games NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

11:45 a.m.: Washington St. at San Diego St. 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

4:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: F1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix ESPN2

10 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (practice) FS2

1 p.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (qualifying) Fox 28

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: All-Star Open FS1

5 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: All-Star Race FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Cincinnati or Atlanta or Boston MLB

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at San Diego MLB / Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

12:30 p.m.: Denver at Oklahoma City ABC

Football, UFL

9 a.m.: Arlington at D.C. ABC

Golf

7 a.m.: PGA Championship (final round) ESPN

8 a.m.: PGA Championship (final round) ESPN2

10 a.m.: PGA Championship (final round) CBS

Hockey, WHL Championship

6 p.m.: Spokane at Medicine Hat (if necessary) Victory+

Soccer, men

4 a.m.: EPL: Southampton at Everton USA

6:15 a.m.: Nottingham Forest at West Ham United USA

8:30 a.m.: Newcastle at Arsenal FC USA

4 p.m.: USL1: Richmond at Spokane KSKN / ESPN+

Track and Field, college

10 a.m.: Big Ten Outdoor Championships Big Ten+

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Seattle at San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 790-AM

Hockey, WHL Championship

6 p.m.: Spokane at Medicine Hat (if necessary) 103.5-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change