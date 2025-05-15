WSU adds Boise WR Hudson Lewis to class of 2026, which now has four members

PULLMAN – Washington State didn’t have to go far for its latest football commitment.

On Thursday, the Cougars landed a pledge from three-star wide receiver Hudson Lewis out of Timberline High in Boise, he announced on social media. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Lewis is the fourth member of the Cougs’ class of 2026.

As a junior at Timberline, which fell in the first round of the 6A State playoffs last fall, Lewis totaled 57 catches for 800 yards and 18 touchdowns. On defense, where he played strong safety, Lewis had two interceptions for touchdowns and one forced fumble.

Lewis turned down offers from San Diego State, New Mexico, Utah State, Nevada, Texas State and FCS clubs Idaho, Montana, Idaho State and Utah Tech to become a Cougar. Lewis’ official visit to Pullman is set for June 13, but he will take that as a member of WSU’s class of 2026.

The other members of the class include offensive lineman Kingston Fotualii (O’Dea HS, Seattle), safety Bradley Esser (Harrisburg, South Dakota) and fellow Boise-area tight end Drew Byrd, who announced his decision late Monday night. Out of Meridian High, the 6-5 Byrd turned down an offer from Nevada to choose WSU.

The No. 4 overall class of 2026 recruit in Idaho, according to 247 Sports, Lewis went undefeated in the 100-yard dash this spring, including a personal-best time of 10.62 seconds – the fastest time in the state all season.

With that kind of speed, Lewis could be a speedy threat all over the field with the Cougars.