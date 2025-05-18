2 Dead and Child Missing After Train Strikes Pedestrians in Ohio

Alexandra E. Petri and Yan Zhuang New York Times

A train struck and killed two women and injured a toddler who were on a railway bridge in Fremont, Ohio, on Sunday, authorities said.

A 5-year-old who was part of the family was also found dead Monday after authorities searched the river under the bridge, according to Alexis Prenzlin, a spokesperson for the Sandusky County Coroner.

All four were part of a family that had traveled to Fremont from Fort Wayne, Indiana, to fish in the Sandusky River, Daniel R. Sanchez, the mayor of Fremont, said at a news conference. The river is known as a place for white bass fishing in the spring.

The train struck the women, a mother and daughter who were 58 and 38, about 7:30 p.m. on the bridge, which sits about 40 feet above the Sandusky River, Sanchez said. It was not clear if they were fishing at the time or walking across the bridge, Sanchez said.

The 38-year-old was the mother of both of the children. It was unclear if they had also been struck by the train.

The toddler, who is 14 months old, was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio, about 30 miles northwest of Fremont, Sanchez said. He did not describe the child’s condition. The authorities then searched the Sandusky River for the 5-year-old. Prenzlin confirmed the child’s body had been found Monday but did not say where.

“What started off as a daily fishing trip here in Fremont, Ohio, has ended in tragedy,” the mayor said Monday. The bridge, he said, was clearly marked as being for trains only.

It was not immediately clear which train line was involved.

David Tucker III, 20, was fishing by the Sandusky River when he heard the train approaching the bridge and sounding its horn, he said.

As the train neared, it continued to sound its horn intermittently, until the engineer blared it continuously, Tucker said.

Tucker then saw what he estimated were four or five people “drop straight into the water,” from the train trestle, he said.

He could see only their feet as they floated down the river. Tucker called 911 at 7:25 p.m., he said.

His father, David Tucker Jr., had just returned home from work and also said he had heard the train sound its horn.

“I looked out my back window, and I could see people in panic,” he said, adding he also heard the train “slam its brakes.” He immediately called his son because he knew his son was fishing at the river.

According to the Tuckers, the victims appeared to be crossing the train trestle to reach the other side. The trestle has a “no trespassing” sign, they said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.