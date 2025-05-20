Former WSU wing Jaylen Wells lands on NBA All-Rookie first team

PULLMAN – Last month, former Washington State wing Jaylen Wells’ first NBA season came to an abrupt end when he suffered a season-ending series of injuries.

It may have cost him the rest of his rookie season with the Memphis Grizzlies, but it didn’t hurt him in the awards department.

Wells was named to the NBA All-Rookie first team, the league announced on Tuesday, giving the Cougars their first such honoree since Klay Thompson earned the distinction in 2012. After starting his career at Division II Sonoma State, Wells played his one season at WSU in 2023-24, helping the Cougs snap what was a 16-year NCAA Tournament drought.

Wells started 74 of 79 games for Memphis, averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26 minutes per game. One of the league’s emerging premier on-ball defenders, Wells also shot 35% from 3-point range on five attempts per game, giving the Grizzlies a reliable catch-and-shoot option on the perimeter.

Wells also finished third in rookie of the year voting, coming in behind second-place Zaccharie Risacher of Atlanta and winner Stephon Castle of San Antonio. Wells received three first-place votes, 23 second-place votes and 39 third-place votes, the league announced.

Wells’ season ended in a game against Charlotte on April 8 when he took a hard fall on a dunk attempt, suffering a broken right wrist, concussion and facial laceration. He was taken off the court in a stretcher. Since then, he’s posted videos of himself working out with a cast on his wrist, showing promising signs of recovery.

At WSU, Wells started 20 of 34 games, averaging 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29 minutes per game. He recorded a season high of 27 points on two occasions, in a home win over UCLA and in a road victory over Arizona, capped by a four-point play to take the lead in the final 30 seconds.

On the year, Wells earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors, leading the Cougars to a NCAA Tournament win over Drake before falling to Iowa State in the second round.