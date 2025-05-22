Lullaby Project returns with Friday concert at Central Library

From staff reports

A Lullaby Concert will be returning to give new and expecting parents a unique musical experience.

Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute invented the Lullaby Project in order to aid childhood development, parental health and to strengthen the bond between parent and child. This is done by pairing parents and/or caregivers with professional musicians to write and sing personalized lullabies for their children.

A partnership consisting of the Spokane Symphony, the YMCA, and the Spokane Public Library will bring a free Lullaby Concert to downtown’s Central Library on Friday evening. The show is at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.