Thu., May 22, 2025

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 a.m.: F1: Monaco Grand Prix (first practice) ESPN2

8 a.m.: F1: Monaco Grand Prix (second practice) ESPNU

8 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 (first practice) FS1

3 p.m.: ARCA Menards: General Tire 150 FS1

5:30 p.m.: Truck: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 FS1

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: San Diego at Atlanta or Baltimore at Boston MLB

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Athletics or Miami at L.A. Angels MLB

Baseball, college, tournaments

8 a.m.: Big Ten: Washington vs. USC Big Ten

Noon: WCC: San Diego vs. Gonzaga/Saint Mary’s ESPN+

4:05 p.m.: WCC: LMU vs. Gonzaga/Saint Mary’s ESPN+

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5 p.m.: Indiana at New York TNT

Basketball, WNBA

4:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Minnesota Ion

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Seattle Ion

Football, UFL

5 p.m.: St. Louis at San Antonio Fox 28

Golf

4 a.m.: DP: Belgian Open (second round) Golf

9 a.m.: LPGA: Mayakoba Open (second round) Golf

10 a.m.: Senior PGA Championship (second round) Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge (second round) Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Edmonton at Dallas ESPN

Lacrosse, college women

2:30 p.m.: Florida at North Carolina ESPNU

Softball, college

8 a.m.: Georgia at Florida ESPN2

10 a.m.: UCLA at South Carolina ESPN2

Noon: Florida State at Texas Tech ESPN2

2 p.m.: Alabama at Oklahoma ESPN2

4 p.m.: Nebraska at Tennessee ESPN2

5 p.m.: Mississippi at Arkansas ESPNU

6 p.m.: Texas at Clemson ESPN2

7 p.m.: Liberty at Oregon ESPNU

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

3:30 a.m.: Monaco Grand Prix (third practice) ESPN2

7 a.m.: Monaco Grand Prix (qualifying) ESPN

8 a.m.: MotoGP: Grand Prix of Great Britain FS1

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: BetMGM 300 KSKN

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Athletics or Miami at L.A. Angels MLB

Baseball, college

4 p.m.: New Orleans at Houston Christian ESPNU

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Minnesota ABC

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: New York at Indiana CBS

Noon: Dallas at Atlanta CBS Sports

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP: Soudal Open (third round) Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge (third round) Golf

Noon: LPGA: Mayakoba Open (third round) NBC / Golf

Noon: PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge (third round) Golf

Noon: PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge (third round) CBS

Noon: Senior PGA Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Carolina at Florida TNT / TRUTV

Football, UFL

9 a.m.: Arlington at Memphis ABC

Noon: Michigan at Birmingham ABC

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: MLS: FC Dallas at Seattle MLS Season Pass

11 a.m.: DFB Pokal: VFB Stuttgart vs. Arminia Bielefeld ESPNU

1:45 p.m.: L.A. Galaxy at San Diego Fox 28

Softball, college

8 a.m.: Florida at Georgia ESPN

10 a.m.: South Carolina at UCLA ESPN

Noon: Oklahoma at Alabama ESPN

2 p.m.: Tennessee at Nebraska ESPN

Lacrosse

9 a.m.: College: Cornell at Penn State ESPN2

1:30 pm.: NLL: Saskatchewan at Buffalo ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

5:09 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto Racing

5 a.m.: MotoGP: Grand Prix of Great Britain FS1

6 a.m.: F1: Monaco Grand Prix ABC

7 a.m.: MotoCross: MX2 CBS Sports

8 a.m.: MotoCross: MXGP CBS Sports

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 Fox 28

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Baltimore at Boston or Chi. Cubs at Cincinnati MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

1:30 p.m.: San Diego at Atlanta or Philadelphia at Athletics MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5 p.m.: New York at Indiana TNT

Golf

4 a.m.: DP: Soudal Open (final round) Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge (final round) Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA: Mayakoba Open (final round) CBS

Noon: Senior PGA Championship (final round) NBC

Noon: PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge (final round) CBS

Hockey, NHL playoffs

Noon: Dallas at Edmonton ABC

Soccer, men’s club

8 a.m.: Chelsea at Nottingham USA

Soccer, NWSL

7 p.m.: North Carolina at San Diego CBS Sports

Tennis

2 a.m.: French Open TRUTV

3 a.m.: French Open TNT / TRUTV

11 a.m.: French Open TNT

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

9 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change