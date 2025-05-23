Record travel expected this weekend and this summer at Spokane airport

Highways and airports will be especially busy during this Memorial Day weekend as lower gas prices help fuel the traditional start of the summer travel season.

Spokane International Airport expects a record number of travelers this summer, beginning with an 18% jump this weekend.

And despite concerns about the rising cost of goods and groceries, cheaper gas might also bump road traffic. Nationally, AAA expects 45.1 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home this weekend, an increase of 1.4 million travelers compared to last year.

The national average for a gallon of gas Friday is $3.19, according to AAA, 40 cents cheaper than a year ago. In Washington the price is $4.40 and in Idaho it is $3.31. Gas is $3.97 in Spokane County.

Most highway construction is paused through the weekend to ease congestion, Washington State Department of Transportation said in a news release. All four lanes of Vantage Bridge on Interstate 90 will be open through June 1.

Travelers should still expect delays from heavy traffic on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass, especially westbound on Monday as vacationers return to the Seattle metro area. WSDOT publishes holiday weekend traffic charts on its website showing the best and worst times to travel on key routes.

Spokane Airport said in a news release this summer could be the busiest travel season in its history. On average, more than 8,500 airline seats are scheduled to depart through the airport each day in June and July.

Interim Spokane Airports CEO Frank Miller said in a prepared statement that Spokane International is one of the busiest “small-hub airports in the nation,” which he attributed to investments from airlines.

“This increased capacity means Inland Northwest travelers have more great options to access their favorite destinations, but it also means a significant increase in passengers going through checkpoints during peak travel times, which is why we continue to encourage passengers to arrive early,” he said.