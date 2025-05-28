Sounders shut out San Diego FC; Jesús Ferreira snaps scoreless streak

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

For the record, Jesús Ferreira is aware of the mounting criticism regarding his ability — or inability, depending on the opinion — to play the traditional forward position.

The new Sounders acquisition softened critique with a conversation starter Wednesday. Ferreira carved a goal with blend of determination and skill to give the Sounders a 1-0 win at Lumen Field. It’s his first since being traded to Seattle from FC Dallas last winter.

Seattle remains unbeaten at home this season (5-0-2).

Ferreira’s strike saved a match where the Sounders appeared fortunate to have level in the 55th minute. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer had game-changers Pedro de la Vega and Danny Musovski ready to replace Ferreira and Ryan Kent.

Then right back Alex Roldan sent a nicely weighted pass to Paul Rothrock on the run. The winger sent a right-footed cross into the box on his first touch and Ferreira deflected it with his first touch.

Ignoring teammate Albert Rusnák calling for the ball, Ferreira dueled Christopher McVey for possession. The forward won, turning on the ball to hook a left-footed shot past McVey and San Diego keeper CJ dos Santos in the 58th minute.

Schmetzer pulled de la Vega and Musovski for a few moments to see if the awakened offense had any more in them. The pair instead entered the match in the 66th minute.

The Sounders lost 3-0 to San Diego on April 5 at the expansion team’s Snapdragon Stadium. Rothrock hoped it was rock bottom for his disjointed, injury-laden team.

But an early error by dos Santos nearly gifted the Sounders a goal in the third minute. He recovered to bat away Roldan’s curler from distance.

And that’s where the entertaining play ended for the Sounders (7-4-5) to open the match.

The remainder of the first half was a series of errant passes and lucky escapes from a better San Diego (8-5-3) team. The chances Seattle could’ve had disappeared due to Kent getting swarmed at the top of the box (19th minute), a heavy pass from Obed Vargas to a fast-breaking Rothrock (26th minute), and Kent turning his back as Nouhou sent a pass his way (30th minute).

San Diego, which is second in the Western Conference standings, appeared flawless but couldn’t get past Sounders keeper Stefan Frei. Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado had a peekaboo shot saved in the 22nd minute. SDFC winger Alex Mighten had an attempt blocked by Frei and bicycle kicked away by Nouhou in the 44th minute to send the teams into the break goalless.

SDFC outshot Seattle 8-1 in the opening half and 16-6 overall. Frei collected his fifth shutout of the season.

Sounders center back Kim Kee-hee left the match in the 34th minute with a left calf injury. He was backtracking untouched and stopped, dropping to the turf and grabbing his leg. Kim scooted off to the sideline as Stuart Hawkins prepared to replace him.

The change is part of a sudden merry-go-round on the backline. Sounders defender Jonathan Bell replaced Yeimar in the starting lineup. The latter injured his hamstring in Seattle’s win against Dallas last week.

Kim was a timely signing because center back Jackson Ragen injured his right hamstring in April. Ragen made the gameday roster for the first time Wednesday.

Rothrock started in place of de la Vega due to the short turnaround from the Dallas win Saturday.

The Sounders continue their three-game homestand on Sunday against Minnesota.