Field Reports: Washington’s Free Fishing Weekend set for June 7 and 8

From staff reports

Washington’s annual free fishing weekend is coming up, giving anglers and aspiring anglers a nudge to get on the water.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that anglers will be able to fish for certain species without a license on June 7 and 8.

Anglers targeting sturgeon, steelhead, salmon, shellfish and halibut will still need a license, however, and all other rules and limits still apply.

WDFW also said vehicle access passes won’t be required on those days.

It coincides with Discover Pass free days, meaning state parks will also be open free of charge that weekend.

Washington DNR considers land exchange

State officials are eyeing a land swap in Stevens County that they say will consolidate forest properties, enhance biodiversity and create options for future recreational opportunities.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced this week that it was considering trading roughly 118 acres of state trust land for roughly 142 acres from Fogle Enterprises LLC.

Dubbed the Dunn Mountain 3 Land Exchange, the swap involves parcels in the mountains west of Addy.

A public hearing on the exchange is planned for June 5 at the Community Colleges of Spokane building in Colville. Public comment is open until June 20.

DNR manages a broad swath of land on Dunn Mountain, and exchange documents show that the parcels they’d get from Fogle Enterprises are close to existing state trust lands.

Property records show they are listed under the name Chopot Lands LLC. They’ve been managed for timber in the past and have been transitioning to residential development

.

More information is available at www.dnr.wa.gov/dunn-mountain-3-land-exchange.