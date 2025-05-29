Former WSU coaches Mike Leach, Jackie Sherrill now eligible for College Football Hall of Fame under new criteria

By Creg Stephenson Tribune News Service

The College Football Hall of Fame has adjusted its eligibility requirements for coaches to be inducted, which is good news for supporters of former Washington State coaches Mike Leach and Jackie Sherrill.

The winning percentage requirement has dropped from 60% to 59.5%, meaning legends Leach and Sherrill, among others, are now eligible. Sherrill had a career winning percentage of 59.89, while Leach’s was 59.62.

“The NFF is committed to preserving the integrity and prestige of the NFF College Football Hall of Fame,” NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said. “This adjustment reflects thoughtful dialogue with leaders across the sport and allows us to better recognize coaches whose contributions to the game extend beyond a narrow statistical threshold.”

Other eligibility requirements remain unchanged. In order to be considered, candidates must have coached for at least 10 years and in at least 100 games, and be retired for at least three years (the latter requirement is waived for retired coaches who are at least 70 and active coaches who are at least 75).

But the winning percentage requirement was especially a sticking point when it came to Leach, who died suddenly at age 61 in 2022 while coaching at Mississippi State. Known as an innovator whose “Air Raid” attack influenced a generation of coaches, he won 158 games in 23 seasons at Texas Tech, WSU and Mississippi State.

Sherrill — an Alabama graduate who played fullback and guard for the Crimson Tide under Paul “Bear” Bryant in the mid-1960s — also fell just short of the 60% threshold in 26 seasons at Washington State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Mississippi State. Still living at age 81, he had a career record of 180-120-4.

Still active, but also now eligible for induction under the new criteria are Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz (59.83) and West Virginia’s Rich Rodriguez (59.01). Rodriguez spent three seasons (2022-24) at Jacksonville State.