Kickoff times, TV designations announced for three more WSU football games

PULLMAN – Washington State’s 2025 schedule is rounding into form.

On Thursday, three more Cougars games received kickoff times and TV designations: Sept. 13 at North Texas will kick at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU, Sept. 27 at Colorado State will kick at 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and Oct. 18 at Virginia will kick at 3:30 p.m. on the CW, as announced by the respective programs.

That leaves only two games on WSU’s schedule without kickoff times: Oct. 11 at Ole Miss and Nov. 22 at James Madison.

Below is the Cougars’ full 2025 schedule with known kickoff times and TV assignments. Home games are in bold.

Aug. 30 vs. Idaho – 7 p.m. on the CW

Sept. 6 vs. San Diego State – 7:15 p.m. on the CW

Sept. 13 at North Texas – 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Sept. 20 vs. Washington – 4:30/5 p.m. on CBS

Sept. 27 at Colorado State – 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Oct. 11 at Ole Miss – TBD

Oct. 18 at Virginia – 3:30 p.m. on the CW

Oct. 25 vs. Toledo – 12:30 p.m. on the CW

Nov. 1 at Oregon State – 4:30/5 p.m. on CBS

Nov. 15 vs. Louisiana Tech – 7 p.m. on the CW

Nov. 22 at James Madison – TBD

Nov. 29 vs. Oregon State – 3:30 p.m. on the CW

This fall, the Cougars are playing a quasi-independent schedule unlike any in program history. After the traditional Pac-12 collapsed in August 2023, WSU and Oregon State struck a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West, which provided both schools with opponents for 2024. But that agreement did not continue for 2025 – forcing the Cougars and Beavers to fill out their schedules with opponents around the country.

WSU will be facing several opponents for the first time this season, including Ole Miss, Virginia, Louisiana Tech, James Madison, Toledo and North Texas. This season will be JMU’s third as FBS members, making the jump from FCS in time for the 2022 season.

For WSU and OSU, this season will be the last before the rebuilt Pac-12 launches beginning in the 2026 season.

The conference still needs one football-playing member to be recognized by the NCAA and eligible for the College Football Playoff. It is also working to finalize its media rights agreement, which is widely expected to be announced this summer.

The Pac-12’s new members include Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Gonzaga (basketball only) and Utah State. That makes seven football schools – one below the required eight.