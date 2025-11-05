Commentary: Seahawks’ Rashid Shaheed trade adds weapon to two phases of game

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

Whether you’re a veteran general manager or an X warrior with a cat avatar — it’s virtually impossible to immediately evaluate a trade. What sounds incredible at the time is often a failure; what sounds ridiculous at the time is often a success.

What’s much easier to evaluate, however, is intent — and the Seattle Seahawks just made theirs clear: They’re trying to win a Super Bowl now.

Kudos.

A couple of hours before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, Seattle dealt away a fourth- and fifth-round draft pick to acquire Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed, who’s in the final year of his contract. The 27-year-old has racked up 499 receiving yards in nine games this season, and in 2023 he was a first-team All-Pro as a punt returner.

Seattle’s offense has already emerged as one of the best in the NFL, with the Seahawks sitting fifth in the league at 28.9 points per game. But to add someone of Shaheed’s ability may turn this “O” into the most explosive in all of football.

One thing Seattle’s pass-catching corps has lacked since DK Metcalf’s departure this offseason is an elite speedster. Jaxon Smith-Njigba may end up setting the single-season receiving yards record, but his 4.48 40 time at the NFL combine didn’t wow. Cooper Kupp is a former AP Offensive Player of the Year, but his success has long been more the result of savvy than speed.

But Shaheed is a guy who once reached 21.72 mph on an 87-yard touchdown pass. He’s a decorated punt returner who has been about as lethal taking back kickoffs in the pros and college.

Remember, with the new rules, kickoffs are being returned in the NFL at a much higher rate than in previous years. Adding a weapon such as Shaheed in two phases of the game makes Seattle one of the toughest outs in the NFL.

True, part of this might have been insurance given Kupp’s recent heel and hamstring injuries and his history of being sidelined for long stretches. But even after Kupp’s injury, ESPN’s Pat McAfee tweeted out “The Seattle Seahawks are a PROBLEM” while the squad was dismantling the Commanders on Sunday night.

Now it looks like a much harder problem to solve.

Granted, this doesn’t quite qualify as a blockbuster deal compared with some moves Seahawks general manager John Schneider has made in the past. Shaheed isn’t on the level of a Jamal Adams or Jimmy Graham in terms of fame, but as far as midseason acquisitions go this could be akin to a Quandre Diggs, or Duane Brown.

What’s more is Seattle didn’t have to give away that much to get Shaheed. The organization has turned fourth- and fifth-round picks into Pro Bowlers and All-Pros before, but those aren’t essential draft slots to build for the future.

So maybe the Seahawks will try to extend Shaheed’s contract or re-sign him once his deal is up. But this isn’t like Adams, where trading away two first-round picks made Seattle feel obligated to bring him back. This could very well be a rental … but so what?

The Seahawks (6-2) have looked like one of, if not the best team in the NFL since their Week 1 loss to the 49ers. They have a QB in Sam Darnold playing like an MVP, a receiver in JSN playing like an Offensive POY and a defense that’s allowed 18.8 points per game this season, the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

Now they have a top-fuel receiver who doubles as an All-Pro returner for a not-so-hefty price. This trade might not transform the team, but the ceiling on the deal overshadows the floor.

I’m not sure how many people thought Seattle would be in this position when the season started. The oddsmakers certainly didn’t. The over-under wins total on most sportsbooks for the Seahawks was 8.5. They’re likely to clear that by Thanksgiving.

Many challenges still await this team — most notably a pair of games with the Rams (6-2), who are tied with Seattle atop the NFC West. Another showdown with 49ers (6-3) will end the regular season, and the 7-2 Colts come to town in mid-December. And though injuries can occur and duds can be dropped, there’s little reason to think Seattle can’t beat anyone on its schedule right now.

Credit to Schneider for helping to put the Seahawks in this position. Doubt too many folks are questioning his contract extension now. The Seahawks improved dramatically this offseason and got even better Tuesday.

Expectations have been raised. Come February, a trophy might be, too.