WSU adds RB Tre Garrison to class of 2026, which is back up to 21 members

PULLMAN – Washington State is adding another running back to its class of 2026.

The Cougars’ latest commitment comes from New Orleans native Tre Garrison, who announced his decision Wednesday morning, becoming the 21st member of WSU’s class of 2026.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Garrison was previously committed to FCS Nicholls, a school local to New Orleans. But in mid-October, Garrison received an offer from WSU, and he visited Pullman last weekend. A few days later, he’s a Cougar.

A senior at Edna Karr High in New Orleans, Garrison also turned down offers from FCS Alcorn State and NAIA Graceland to join WSU’s class of 2026, which now has three running backs: Junior college transfer Daniel Swinney and Houston-area native CJ Toney, both of whom announced their decisions in October.

In a win last weekend, Garrison totaled 19 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Garrison adds another member to the Cougs’ class of 2026, which has now had seven players decommit from the class. The latest was three-star offensive lineman Beckett Schreiber, who announced Monday night he’s flipping his commitment to Minnesota.

In October, five players decommitted, including running back Gabriel Wilson, safety Kaden Olson, wide receivers Maurice Purify II and Hudson Lewis (flipped to Utah), and linebacker Josh Faraimo – all three-star prospects. Three-star running back John Hebert, a Houston native, flipped his commitment from WSU to Houston earlier this summer.

WSU has about a month until college football’s early signing period, which runs from Dec. 3-5.

The Cougars’ updated class of 2026:

• RB Tre Garrison (Edna Karr, New Orleans, La.)

• 3-star CB Willie Breland (Mississippi Gulf Coast, Perkinston, Miss.)

• 3-star S Jarvse Dickerson (Brazos, Wallis, Texas).

• CB Bryce Heckard (City College of San Francisco, San Francisco, Calif).

• RB CJ Toney (Atascocita, Humble, Texas)

• RB Daniel Swinney (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• DL Andy Burburija (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• Three-star OL Ashton Mozone (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

• Three-star QB Hudson Kurland (Lake Oswego, Lake Oswego, Oregon).

• Three-star edge JaVon Joseph (Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, California).

• Three-star S Matthew McClain (Prestonwood Christian, Plano, Texas).

• Three-star TE Luke Galer (Del Oro, Loomis, California).

• Three-star TE Drew Byrd (Rocky Mountain, Meridian, Idaho).

• Three-star CB Kameron Hurst (Lift For Life, St. Louis).

• Three-star edge Jacob Lopez-Veasey (San Antonio).

• Three-star edge Tyler Burnstein (Liberty, Peoria, Arizona).

• Three-star S Bradley Esser (Harrisburg, Harrisburg, South Dakota).

• Three-star OL Kingston Fotualii (O’Dea, Seattle).

• Three-star OL Cooper Daines (Spokane).

• Three-star DL Jake Jones (Campo Verde, Gilbert, Arizona).

• Three-star ATH Landon Kalsbeck (Dakota Ridge, Littleton, Colorado).