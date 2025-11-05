WSU men’s hoops game against Oregon State on Jan. 4 moved to Spokane

PULLMAN – Washington State is expanding its men’s hoops footprint this season.

The Cougars are moving their Jan. 4 game against Oregon State from Pullman to Spokane, according to a Wednesday release, citing the university’s winter break, which is set for Dec. 12-Jan. 12. The new game is set for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Spokane Arena, where WSU has played at least one game every year since 2016, save for 2020.

It’s a home West Coast Conference game for the Cougs, who are also scheduled to take on Eastern Washington in Spokane on Dec. 17.

This also means that for the second straight year, WSU will not host Oregon State at Beasley Coliseum. The WCC, in which both schools are playing their second and final seasons as affiliate members before the rebuilt Pac-12 launches next season, did not send the Beavers to Pullman last season.

WSU season ticket holders are eligible to claim seats for the Jan. 4 game against OSU, according to the release. The Cougar ticket office will be reaching out to season ticket holders via email in the coming days to offer comparable seats at no additional charge.

The Cougars opened their season on Monday with an 83-81 loss to nearby Idaho, their first loss to the Vandals in eight years. WSU returns to action Friday at Davidson.