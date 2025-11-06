With SNAP benefit funding delayed, leaders in northeast Washington step up: ‘There needed to be collaboration’

Tiane Shoemaker, executive director of the Colville Food Bank, said she has seen an increase of families within the last month. (Monica Carrillo-Casas/The Spokesman-Review)

Nonprofits and church members in northeast Washington are teaming up to help people stay fed amid a lapse in federal nutrition benefits.

“I felt like there needed to be a collaboration, everybody getting together, getting on the same page, streamlining, knowing who needs help with what, and sharing those resources,” said Kelli Lippert, manager for Colville’s Farmers Market.

Lippert said she organized the effort to bridge food insecurity after Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits failed to arrive on time. The USDA has cited the nation’s longest government shutdown as the cause. In a Monday court filing, the agency said it would exhaust contingency funds to issue reduced November benefits, although it’s been unclear when families would receive the partial benefits.

On Thursday afternoon, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to fully fund SNAP benefits by Friday.

According to the Washington state Department of Social and Health Services, nearly 2,000 people in Ferry County, more than 3,500 in Pend Oreille County and over 10,000 in Stevens County rely on SNAP to buy food.

“There is already a lot of collaboration out there happening, and bringing people who didn’t know about each other together is really great,” Lippert said.

Food guides, baby supplies and more

During a Wednesday meeting, Aja Bridge, director of nutrition services at Rural Resources, announced the publication of a food assistance guide for northeast Washington.

The list includes multiple food pantries in Lincoln, Stevens, Ferry and Pend Oreille counties with addresses, eligibility and contact information.

Bridge said it’s being updated regularly.

Shari DePaulo, CEO and program director of the Nest Family Resource and Support Center, said the organization provides a variety of supplies for families with newborns and children up to age 5 across northeast Washington, such as diapers, formula and baby wipes.

She also said she has a doctor who donates breastmilk. As of now, she said she has 100 ounces of breastmilk in the freezer.

“It’s 100% free,” DePaulo said.

In addition, DePaulo said they are partnering with Bridges of Hope, a Colville-based nonprofit that helps combat homelessness, and offering cooking workshops for families on SNAP and WIC.

“It is about helping families figure out better ways to make their food accesses stretch from the food bank and SNAP and WIC … combining those things to make nutritious, healthy meals for their children,” DePaulo said.

She said they are using Bridges of Hope’s kitchen spaces for their classes and will have free childcare at the Nest.

The workshops are from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For additional food assistance for children, Lippert said she runs the Backpack to Bellies program for the Colville Rotary, which provides children with food to take home on weekends to help combat childhood food insecurity.

The program works alongside Bite2Go, part of Second Harvest.

Lippert said Bite2Go covers up to 40 students, while Backpack to Bellies assists the remaining children.

Currently, the programs serve about 60 students each week across multiple schools, including Fort Colville and Hofstetter elementaries.

“Talking with teachers, it makes a huge difference if kids are coming to school Monday hungry – it causes behavior issues, attention span issues, learning issues,” Lippert said. “If every child has food available, it’s easier for teachers to teach and it’s easier for kids to learn.”

Where you can help

Multiple organizations during the meeting expressed the need for additional volunteers across northeast Washington, especially to deliver food to other communities for Rural Resources and help put together food for the Backpack for Bellies Program.

Bridge said delivery drivers would transport food supply to areas like Inchelium, Metaline Falls and Onion Creek.

Bridge said they have another guide for people who want to donate to food pantries in northeast Washington.

Tiane Shoemaker, executive director of the Colville Food Bank, said they are also in need of volunteers and food donations after a never-before-seen increase, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoemaker said she was supposed to be part of the meeting but was busy at the food pantry.

She said there has been a 25% increase in the last month.

“It’s really, really stressful, because we’re doing the best that we can. We’re going day by day,” Shoemaker said. “We’re going by what we’ve got available.”

Lippert said for the student food program, they would prefer volunteers to sign up in groups of four to 12 people.

She said she expects an increase of need for food supply for children and will need the extra help.

“That makes it a little easier than me going out and trying to find a bunch of individuals to get together. So we look for either businesses or organizations or just a group of friends to come once a month,” Lippert said.

DePaulo said her nonprofit is looking for additional help with baby supplies, especially diapers and formula. She said in the last month, she has seen a 10% increase in need.

“Donations of diapers sizes 3 to 7 is our biggest request,” she said.

Stephani Smith, executive director of NEW Hunger Coalition, said the nonprofit is brainstorming with Providence on organizing a food drive through January to help aid rural communities.

Smith said Donna Canright, who’s president of the Providence Mount Carmel Employee Association, is leading the effort.

The goal is to get 1,000 pounds donated each of those months from businesses and grocery stores and then hoping the rest of the community will match the amount.

They plan to place a donation box at Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and potentially other locations. The nonprofit will distribute donations out to the 18 rural food pantries in Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties.

Lippert said she hopes to make the gathering a monthly event.

“I know there are a lot of businesses who are the ones that continually donate, and there are a lot of people in the community that continually donate, and I want to make sure that we’re serving them as well by making sure that whatever they have chosen to donate is making the biggest impact possible,” Lippert said.