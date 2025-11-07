State 3A football: Cheney’s late 2-point conversion attempt comes up short; Ferndale eliminates Blackhawks 35-34 in Round of 32

Cheney player Bryce Delange is consoled by one of his coaches after a State 3A Round of 32 playoff game against Ferndale on Friday at Roos Field in Cheney. (James Snook)

The Cheney Blackhawks football team won three games last year. They won more league games this year (eight) than the last five years combined (seven).

So making the State 3A Round of 32 is a tremendous accomplishment in its own right.

But that is little consolation right now to the players and coaching staff, as their bid to reach the state playoff bracket came up 1 yard short.

Mason Stinson caught a 28-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds left in the game, but the 2-point conversion attempt – a wide receiver screen to Stinson, was stuffed at the 1 and the Ferndale Golden Eagles preserved a 35-34 win over the Blackhawks at Roos Field at Eastern Washington University in Cheney on Friday.

“We had some bounces that didn’t go our way today,” Cheney coach John Graham said. “But where we came from, where we got to – I couldn’t be more proud of these kids. … They fought and battled and we had a chance, and it came down to 1 yard.”

Ferndale scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1 minute, 25 second s left in the game. Cheney started at its 35 and quarterback Connor Collins found Christopher Wilson on a wheel route for 26 yards to the Ferndale 30. On third-and-8, Collins scrambled to buy time, then found Stinson in the middle of the end zone, where the senior made a sliding catch for the touchdown.

“That last two-minute drive was incredible,” Graham said. “You know, (Collins) didn’t panic. I told him, even when he made some mistakes, I said, ‘You’re gonna have to go win the game for us.’ And he gave us a chance to go win it.”

The Blackhawks (8-2) called timeout and after the discussion decided to go for two. But Ferndale read the screen play and dragged Stinson down a yard short.

“We said if we had gotten into that situation we were gonna go for it to win the game,” Graham said. “(The players) wanted to go for it. (The coaches) wanted it. We just didn’t get it done.”

Collins finished 12-of-23 passing for 185 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Wilson carried 14 times for 112 yards and a score, and Stinson caught seven passes for 126 yards and two TDs. Andrew Houndonougbo returned a kickoff and an interception for scores.

Ferndale was led by Jon Stanek with 30 carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns, and Elliot Lenssen with 18 carries for 176 yards and a 95-yard kickoff return for a score.

“I’m super proud of these kids. I love them. They are a brotherhood,” Graham said. “I told them (after the game), the worst thing about the playoffs is this, it comes crushing down and it hurts.”

The Golden Eagles (5-5) had no trouble moving the ball on its first two possessions, but a fumble ended the first series, then a sack forced a punt near midfield on the second. Cheney broke through the line and blocked the punt, and it was scooped up by Houndonougbo at the Blackhawks 47.

The senior defensive back broke a tackle at the hashmarks, cut to the outside and sprinted down the sideline untouched for a 53-yard touchdown return and a 7-0 lead.

Lenssen busted through the line for a 57-yard run to set up first-and-goal. On fourth down, Stanek went untouched off-tackle for a 1-yard TD run and a tied game early in the second quarter.

“I was worried about stopping the run,” Graham said. “They’re big up front, and that wing-T, we haven’t seen anything like that. It’s really, really hard to practice against that and simulate that.”

Cheney went three-and-out and punted, but on the next play Nolan Boleak’s short pass was deflected and picked off by Houndonougbo, who gathered it at the 27 and raced into the end zone for a 14-7 lead.

“He’s exciting. He’s explosive,” Graham said of Houndonougbo. “He just gets around the corner, and he finds a seam, and he’s just usually going to be gone. He made some huge plays – kept us in the game.”

Lenssen caught the kickoff at the 5 and took it down the right sideline to the house, and it was tied at 14 with 10:01 left in the half.

Collins hit Stinson on a short route, and he broke several tackles to go all the way, but a penalty brought it back to the Cheney 40. Three plays later the pair connected again on a post route and this time it counted for a 20-yard TD pass and a 21-14 lead.

But Ferndale went 84 yards in 11 plays, culminated by Stanek’s 1-yard touchdown plunge to tie it 21-21 with 1:10 left in the quarter.

Collins hit Stinson for 24 yards, and a late hit tacked on 15 yards to the Cheney 49. But an intentional grounding call on Collins stunted the drive and it was tied 21-21 at the intermission.

Ferndale ran 40 plays to Cheney’s 17 in the first half.

The Blackhawks took the ball first in the third quarter. Collins scrambled for 32 yards into Ferndale territory, then hit Stinson on a comeback route for 11 yards to the 23. On fourth-and-1 from the 3 Collins’ slant pass to Stinson was high, and Cheney turned it over on downs.

Late in the third quarter, Collins tried to throw on the run, and it was intercepted by Lenssen, who returned it to the Cheney 11. Three plays later Stanek carried it in from the 13 and Ferndale took a 28-21 lead with 11:20 left in the game.

But Wilson bounced one outside and went 73 yards for a touchdown and the extra point tied it right back up.

“He’s one of the best players in the league,” Graham said of Wilson. “Plays both sides ball. Doesn’t come off the field on offense or defense, and he’s just a workhorse and just gave us everything.”

Cheney forced a three-and-out and got it back at its 39 with 8:37 left, but Collins fumbled it on a scramble and Ferndale took over at the Cheney 48.

Eleven plays later, Ferndale had fourth-and-3 at the 4 and Cheney called timeout. But Boleak rolled to his right and found Chance Hatchett for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:25 to go.