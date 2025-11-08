Man dies after slipping and falling in Grand Canyon West

Aimee Ortiz New York Times

A 65-year-old man died after he slipped and fell over the edge in Grand Canyon West in Arizona, authorities said Friday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said on Facebook that it responded to a call for help in the Hualapai Nation at Guano Point about 2 p.m. Thursday.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was found “about 130 feet down,” according to the statement.

Technicians used ropes to recover the man’s body, the team said. Several agencies, including Hualapai Nation Fire and Grand Canyon West security, helped with the recovery.

Grand Canyon West, which is on the Hualapai Native American Reservation and is owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe, is not part of the Grand Canyon National Park.

The national park is hours away on the North and South Rims by the northwest corner of Arizona.

Grand Canyon West is home to the Skywalk, a glass horseshoe-shaped bridge that stretches 70 feet out and 4,000 feet above the rim of the Grand Canyon.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.